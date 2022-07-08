|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|11
|5
|1
|9
|Arraez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.352
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.285
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Polanco 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Kirilloff dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|a-Garlick ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|b-Miranda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Celestino lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|3
|7
|Smith 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.237
|García rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Calhoun lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Garver dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.210
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Minnesota
|201
|002
|000_5
|11
|0
|Texas
|000
|060
|00x_6
|8
|3
a-flied out for Kirilloff in the 7th. b-flied out for Gordon in the 7th.
E_Lowe (6), Seager (11), Heim (3). LOB_Minnesota 9, Texas 5. 2B_Gordon 2 (9), Arraez (15). 3B_García (4). HR_Correa (10), off J.Gray; Jeffers (6), off J.Gray; Seager (17), off Thielbar. RBIs_Correa 2 (31), Kepler (37), Jeffers 2 (23), Garver (23), Taveras (6), Smith (2), Seager 3 (42). SF_Taveras.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Miranda, Correa, Gordon, Buxton 2); Texas 2 (Lowe 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 13; Texas 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Kirilloff. GIDP_Polanco, Lowe.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Arraez); Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|S.Gray, L, 4-2
|4
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|82
|3.03
|Thielbar
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|5.52
|Cotton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|42
|2.73
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.16
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|J.Gray, W, 5-4
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|3
|1
|8
|98
|4.03
|Richards, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.00
|Burke, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.06
|Santana, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.18
|Martin, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-2, Burke 1-0. HBP_S.Gray (Garver), Richards (Buxton). WP_J.Gray.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:22. A_30,392 (40,300).
