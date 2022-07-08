MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39511519
Arraez 1b411010.352
Correa ss511201.285
Buxton cf410002.214
Kepler rf503100.238
Polanco 2b501002.243
Kirilloff dh300001.255
a-Garlick ph-dh100000.282
Gordon lf312001.274
b-Miranda ph100000.241
Celestino lf000000.281
Urshela 3b400001.262
Jeffers c413201.204

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3068637
Smith 3b411101.236
Semien 2b400000.235
Seager ss312310.237
García rf403000.252
Lowe 1b411002.284
Heim c411002.257
Calhoun lf310011.230
Garver dh210110.210
Taveras cf200101.273

Minnesota201002000_5110
Texas00006000x_683

a-flied out for Kirilloff in the 7th. b-flied out for Gordon in the 7th.

E_Lowe (6), Seager (11), Heim (3). LOB_Minnesota 9, Texas 5. 2B_Gordon 2 (9), Arraez (15). 3B_García (4). HR_Correa (10), off J.Gray; Jeffers (6), off J.Gray; Seager (17), off Thielbar. RBIs_Correa 2 (31), Kepler (37), Jeffers 2 (23), Garver (23), Taveras (6), Smith (2), Seager 3 (42). SF_Taveras.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Miranda, Correa, Gordon, Buxton 2); Texas 2 (Lowe 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 13; Texas 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Kirilloff. GIDP_Polanco, Lowe.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Arraez); Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
S.Gray, L, 4-242-345520823.03
Thielbar1-321101135.52
Cotton220014422.73
Pagán100002105.16
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
J.Gray, W, 5-451-395318984.03
Richards, H, 22-300000173.00
Burke, H, 4110000121.06
Santana, H, 14110000142.18
Martin, S, 1-2100001103.12

Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-2, Burke 1-0. HBP_S.Gray (Garver), Richards (Buxton). WP_J.Gray.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:22. A_30,392 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

