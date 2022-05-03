TexasPhiladelphia
Totals37696Totals364114
Semien 2b5021Schwarber lf5000
García rf-cf5100Bohm 3b4120
Seager ss4010Harper dh4000
Garver dh4112Realmuto c3221
Heim c3221Hoskins 1b4112
Lowe 1b4100Gregorius ss4021
Solak lf2000Segura 2b4010
Calhoun ph-rf2000Quinn cf4010
Culberson 3b2010Vierling rf3020
Miller ph-3b2000Herrera ph1000
White cf2010
Reks ph-lf2112

Texas2001030006
Philadelphia3000000104

E_Bohm (4). DP_Texas 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Texas 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Reks (1), Hoskins (6), Bohm (3), Vierling (2). HR_Garver (3), Heim (3), Realmuto (2). SB_Vierling (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Gray353313
Burke W,3-021-330001
Santana H,42-300000
King H,1120002
Bush H,3111102
Barlow S,2-2100001
Philadelphia
Suárez L,2-1565323
Domínguez121102
Nelson210003
Bellatti100002

Suárez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:05. A_27,788 (42,792).

