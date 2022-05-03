|Texas
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|García rf-cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garver dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Realmuto c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Heim c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Solak lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Culberson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Miller ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Reks ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Texas
|200
|103
|000
|—
|6
|Philadelphia
|300
|000
|010
|—
|4
E_Bohm (4). DP_Texas 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Texas 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Reks (1), Hoskins (6), Bohm (3), Vierling (2). HR_Garver (3), Heim (3), Realmuto (2). SB_Vierling (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Gray
|3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Burke W,3-0
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santana H,4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|King H,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bush H,3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Barlow S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Suárez L,2-1
|5
|6
|5
|3
|2
|3
|Domínguez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Nelson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Suárez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:05. A_27,788 (42,792).
