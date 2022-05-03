|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|6
|2
|10
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.163
|García rf-cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Garver dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.183
|Heim c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.364
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Solak lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|a-Calhoun ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Culberson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|b-Miller ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|White cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|c-Reks ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.429
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|1
|9
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Realmuto c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.202
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|d-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Texas
|200
|103
|000_6
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|300
|000
|010_4
|11
|1
a-struck out for Solak in the 6th. b- for Culberson in the 6th. c-doubled for White in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Vierling in the 9th.
E_Bohm (4). LOB_Texas 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Reks (1), Hoskins (6), Bohm (3), Vierling (2). HR_Garver (3), off Suárez; Heim (3), off Suárez; Realmuto (2), off Bush. RBIs_Garver 2 (8), Heim (10), Reks 2 (3), Hoskins 2 (9), Gregorius (7), Realmuto (4). SB_Vierling (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Garver 2); Philadelphia 5 (Gregorius, Bohm, Realmuto, Harper 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_García, Hoskins, Harper. GIDP_Segura, Vierling.
DP_Texas 2 (Culberson, Semien, Lowe; Miller, Semien, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|60
|7.50
|Burke, W, 3-0
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|1.93
|Santana, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.42
|King, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.53
|Bush, H, 3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|4.50
|Barlow, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.45
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, L, 2-1
|5
|6
|5
|3
|2
|3
|93
|4.63
|Domínguez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.86
|Nelson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|3.00
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Domínguez 2-2. WP_Gray. PB_Heim (1).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:05. A_27,788 (42,792).
