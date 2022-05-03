TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37696210
Semien 2b502100.163
García rf-cf510001.207
Seager ss401012.270
Garver dh411200.183
Heim c322110.364
Lowe 1b410001.299
Solak lf200001.225
a-Calhoun ph-rf200002.150
Culberson 3b201001.240
b-Miller ph-3b200002.185
White cf201000.263
c-Reks ph-lf211200.429

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36411419
Schwarber lf500002.188
Bohm 3b412001.322
Harper dh400002.242
Realmuto c322110.272
Hoskins 1b411200.202
Gregorius ss402101.291
Segura 2b401001.230
Quinn cf401001.286
Vierling rf302000.190
d-Herrera ph100001.304

Texas200103000_690
Philadelphia300000010_4111

a-struck out for Solak in the 6th. b- for Culberson in the 6th. c-doubled for White in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Vierling in the 9th.

E_Bohm (4). LOB_Texas 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Reks (1), Hoskins (6), Bohm (3), Vierling (2). HR_Garver (3), off Suárez; Heim (3), off Suárez; Realmuto (2), off Bush. RBIs_Garver 2 (8), Heim (10), Reks 2 (3), Hoskins 2 (9), Gregorius (7), Realmuto (4). SB_Vierling (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Garver 2); Philadelphia 5 (Gregorius, Bohm, Realmuto, Harper 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_García, Hoskins, Harper. GIDP_Segura, Vierling.

DP_Texas 2 (Culberson, Semien, Lowe; Miller, Semien, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray353313607.50
Burke, W, 3-021-330001281.93
Santana, H, 42-30000021.42
King, H, 1120002202.53
Bush, H, 3111102154.50
Barlow, S, 2-210000182.45
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, L, 2-1565323934.63
Domínguez121102193.86
Nelson210003313.00
Bellatti100002151.50

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Domínguez 2-2. WP_Gray. PB_Heim (1).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:05. A_27,788 (42,792).

