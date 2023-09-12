TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3569648
Semien 2b500000.278
Seager ss423110.341
Grossman rf311212.237
Jankowski rf101100.267
Garver dh501000.282
Heim c301100.264
Lowe 1b400002.275
Duran lf200000.276
a-Carter ph-lf110011.300
Taveras cf411002.269
Ornelas 3b200001.000
b-J.Smith ph-3b111110.189

TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3337315
Springer rf-cf401000.263
Bichette ss400000.308
Guerrero Jr. dh400001.263
Horwitz 1b311001.310
f-Merrifield ph100001.281
Schneider 2b-lf412101.370
Biggio 3b-rf412101.232
Varsho lf100010.218
c-Espinal ph-3b201000.242
Kiermaier cf200000.273
d-Clement ph-2b100100.370
Heineman c200000.238
e-Kirk ph-c100000.254

Texas000201201_690
Toronto000000201_370

a-struck out for Duran in the 7th. b-doubled for Ornelas in the 7th. c-doubled for Varsho in the 7th. d-grounded out for Kiermaier in the 7th. e-grounded out for Heineman in the 7th. f-struck out for Horwitz in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Seager 2 (39), Taveras (30), J.Smith (7), Biggio (10), Schneider (10), Horwitz (2), Espinal (12). HR_Grossman (9), off Ryu; Schneider (8), off Chapman. RBIs_Grossman 2 (46), Heim (83), J.Smith (11), Seager (89), Jankowski (30), Biggio (34), Clement (10), Schneider (20). SB_Carter (2). SF_Heim.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Grossman, Garver 2); Toronto 3 (Kirk, Kiermaier, Biggio). RISP_Texas 4 for 9; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Semien, Schneider, Clement. GIDP_Bichette.

DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 4-251-330012733.20
Leclerc, H, 5111101113.17
Burke1-321100104.32
Stratton, H, 411-300000252.45
Chapman111102123.28
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryu, L, 3-3653315822.92
García2-322201154.32
Mayza1-31000181.31
Swanson100000123.05
Richards111131264.13

Inherited runners-scored_Burke 1-1, Stratton 1-0, Mayza 1-1. IBB_off Richards (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:39. A_30,479 (49,282).

