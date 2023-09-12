|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|4
|8
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.341
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.237
|Jankowski rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Garver dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Duran lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|a-Carter ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Ornelas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-J.Smith ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.189
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|5
|Springer rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Horwitz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|f-Merrifield ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Schneider 2b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.370
|Biggio 3b-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Varsho lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|c-Espinal ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|d-Clement ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.370
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|e-Kirk ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Texas
|000
|201
|201_6
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|201_3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Duran in the 7th. b-doubled for Ornelas in the 7th. c-doubled for Varsho in the 7th. d-grounded out for Kiermaier in the 7th. e-grounded out for Heineman in the 7th. f-struck out for Horwitz in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Seager 2 (39), Taveras (30), J.Smith (7), Biggio (10), Schneider (10), Horwitz (2), Espinal (12). HR_Grossman (9), off Ryu; Schneider (8), off Chapman. RBIs_Grossman 2 (46), Heim (83), J.Smith (11), Seager (89), Jankowski (30), Biggio (34), Clement (10), Schneider (20). SB_Carter (2). SF_Heim.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Grossman, Garver 2); Toronto 3 (Kirk, Kiermaier, Biggio). RISP_Texas 4 for 9; Toronto 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Semien, Schneider, Clement. GIDP_Bichette.
DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 4-2
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|3.20
|Leclerc, H, 5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.17
|Burke
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.32
|Stratton, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|2.45
|Chapman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|3.28
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 3-3
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|82
|2.92
|García
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|4.32
|Mayza
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.31
|Swanson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.05
|Richards
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|26
|4.13
Inherited runners-scored_Burke 1-1, Stratton 1-0, Mayza 1-1. IBB_off Richards (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:39. A_30,479 (49,282).
