TexasToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35696Totals33373
Semien 2b5000Springer rf-cf4010
Seager ss4231Bichette ss4000
Grossman rf3112Guerrero Jr. dh4000
Jankowski rf1011Horwitz 1b3110
Garver dh5010Merrifield ph1000
Heim c3011Schneider 2b-lf4121
Lowe 1b4000Biggio 3b-rf4121
Duran lf2000Varsho lf1000
Carter ph-lf1100Espinal ph-3b2010
Taveras cf4110Kiermaier cf2000
Ornelas 3b2000Clement ph-2b1001
J.Smith ph-3b1111Heineman c2000
Kirk ph-c1000

Texas0002012016
Toronto0000002013

DP_Texas 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Texas 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Seager 2 (39), Taveras (30), J.Smith (7), Biggio (10), Schneider (10), Horwitz (2), Espinal (12). HR_Grossman (9), Schneider (8). SB_Carter (2). SF_Heim (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Scherzer W,4-251-330012
Leclerc H,5111101
Burke1-321100
Stratton H,411-300000
Chapman111102
Toronto
Ryu L,3-3653315
García2-322201
Mayza1-310001
Swanson100000
Richards111131

Leclerc pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:39. A_30,479 (49,282).

