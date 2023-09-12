|Texas
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Springer rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Horwitz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Garver dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Merrifield ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Schneider 2b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 3b-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Duran lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carter ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Espinal ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ornelas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clement ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J.Smith ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|201
|201
|—
|6
|Toronto
|000
|000
|201
|—
|3
DP_Texas 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Texas 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Seager 2 (39), Taveras (30), J.Smith (7), Biggio (10), Schneider (10), Horwitz (2), Espinal (12). HR_Grossman (9), Schneider (8). SB_Carter (2). SF_Heim (3).
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
Leclerc pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:39. A_30,479 (49,282).
