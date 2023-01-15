FGFTReb
TEXAS (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gaston276-125-50-31217
Faye142-21-11-2035
Gonzales315-80-12-44211
Harmon403-130-01-7716
Morris305-100-01-20111
Jones173-52-42-4008
Muhammad213-40-01-7146
Holle120-20-00-0100
Mwenentanda72-20-01-3024
Masudi10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20029-588-1110-34141568

Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Gonzales 1-4, Morris 1-2, Harmon 0-1, Holle 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Gaston 2, Faye 1, Gonzales 1, Jones 1, Holle 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Harmon 6, Gaston 3, Gonzales 2, Muhammad 2, Morris 1, Jones 1, Mwenentanda 1)

Steals: 10 (Harmon 3, Gaston 2, Gonzales 2, Morris 1, Muhammad 1, Holle 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Muhammad 1)

FGFTReb
IOWA ST. (11-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Diew150-30-20-1010
Donarski342-122-20-6347
Fritz333-42-21-3028
Joens379-141-22-62121
Ryan353-82-30-2319
Kane181-20-00-0022
Zingaro173-90-01-4136
Espenmiller-McGraw110-00-00-1000
Team00-00-04-6000
Totals20021-527-118-2991453

Percentages: FG 40.385, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Joens 2-5, Donarski 1-4, Ryan 1-2, Diew 0-3, Zingaro 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 20 (Ryan 8, Fritz 4, Joens 3, Donarski 2, Team 2, Kane 1)

Steals: 8 (Ryan 3, Zingaro 2, Donarski 1, Fritz 1, Joens 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Iowa St.151616653
Texas2312171668

A_6,405

Officials_Brian Garland, Julie Krommenhoek, Maj Forsberg

