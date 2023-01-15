|FG
|Reb
|TEXAS (13-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gaston
|27
|6-12
|5-5
|0-3
|1
|2
|17
|Faye
|14
|2-2
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|5
|Gonzales
|31
|5-8
|0-1
|2-4
|4
|2
|11
|Harmon
|40
|3-13
|0-0
|1-7
|7
|1
|6
|Morris
|30
|5-10
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|11
|Jones
|17
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|0
|0
|8
|Muhammad
|21
|3-4
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|4
|6
|Holle
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Mwenentanda
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Masudi
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-58
|8-11
|10-34
|14
|15
|68
Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Gonzales 1-4, Morris 1-2, Harmon 0-1, Holle 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Gaston 2, Faye 1, Gonzales 1, Jones 1, Holle 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Harmon 6, Gaston 3, Gonzales 2, Muhammad 2, Morris 1, Jones 1, Mwenentanda 1)
Steals: 10 (Harmon 3, Gaston 2, Gonzales 2, Morris 1, Muhammad 1, Holle 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Muhammad 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST. (11-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diew
|15
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Donarski
|34
|2-12
|2-2
|0-6
|3
|4
|7
|Fritz
|33
|3-4
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|8
|Joens
|37
|9-14
|1-2
|2-6
|2
|1
|21
|Ryan
|35
|3-8
|2-3
|0-2
|3
|1
|9
|Kane
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Zingaro
|17
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|6
|Espenmiller-McGraw
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|7-11
|8-29
|9
|14
|53
Percentages: FG 40.385, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Joens 2-5, Donarski 1-4, Ryan 1-2, Diew 0-3, Zingaro 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 20 (Ryan 8, Fritz 4, Joens 3, Donarski 2, Team 2, Kane 1)
Steals: 8 (Ryan 3, Zingaro 2, Donarski 1, Fritz 1, Joens 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Iowa St.
|15
|16
|16
|6
|—
|53
|Texas
|23
|12
|17
|16
|—
|68
A_6,405
Officials_Brian Garland, Julie Krommenhoek, Maj Forsberg
