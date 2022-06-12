|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|46
|8
|11
|8
|5
|13
|Semien 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|A.García dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|.243
|Calhoun rf-cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Heim c
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.277
|Duran 3b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.313
|Reks lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Huff ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|1-Culberson pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|White cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.200
|B.Miller rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|6
|8
|6
|6
|13
|Pollock lf
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Vaughn dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.285
|Robert cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Burger 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.277
|Engel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|a-Moncada ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Harrison 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|L.García 2b-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|McGuire c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|c-Zavala ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Mendick ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Texas
|002
|100
|000
|032_8
|11
|1
|Chicago
|100
|000
|200
|030_6
|8
|1
a-flied out for Engel in the 8th. b-reached on error for Reks in the 9th. c-grounded out for McGuire in the 9th.
1-ran for Huff in the 9th.
E_Duran (2), Burger (5). LOB_Texas 11, Chicago 11. 3B_Mendick (1). HR_White (3), off Cueto; Duran (2), off Ruiz. RBIs_White 3 (10), Duran 3 (4), Heim 2 (22), Burger (23), Vaughn 2 (27), Zavala (1), Mendick (12), Pollock (18). SB_Robert (11), A.García (9). CS_Duran (1). SF_White, Zavala.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Calhoun, Lowe, Heim); Chicago 4 (Harrison, Engel 2, Abreu). RISP_Texas 5 for 13; Chicago 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Abreu. LIDP_Mendick. GIDP_Abreu.
DP_Texas 3 (Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Culberson, Duran, Culberson).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|10
|102
|4.85
|Richards, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|4.22
|Santana, BS, 1-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.50
|King
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|4.21
|Barlow, W, 2-1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|25
|3.22
|Allard, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.91
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.92
|López
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.76
|Cueto, BS, 0-1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|77
|3.53
|Banks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|39
|4.18
|Graveman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.60
|Ruiz
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|19
|5.56
|Foster, L, 1-2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 3-2. IBB_off King (Robert), off King (Burger). HBP_Gray (McGuire), Barlow (L.García).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_4:17. A_31,096 (40,615).
