TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals468118513
Semien 2b600001.217
Seager ss510012.218
A.García dh413021.243
Calhoun rf-cf601001.242
Heim c611202.250
Lowe 1b521013.277
Duran 3b612303.313
Reks lf312000.286
b-Huff ph100000.333
1-Culberson pr-lf100000.228
White cf311310.200
B.Miller rf000000.231

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41686613
Pollock lf602102.247
Vaughn dh501211.285
Robert cf511011.276
Abreu 1b501011.251
Burger 3b501112.277
Engel rf300003.236
a-Moncada ph100000.132
Harrison 2b110001.181
L.García 2b-rf410001.193
McGuire c111010.235
c-Zavala ph-c100100.000
Mendick ss421111.290

Texas002100000032_8111
Chicago100000200030_681

a-flied out for Engel in the 8th. b-reached on error for Reks in the 9th. c-grounded out for McGuire in the 9th.

1-ran for Huff in the 9th.

E_Duran (2), Burger (5). LOB_Texas 11, Chicago 11. 3B_Mendick (1). HR_White (3), off Cueto; Duran (2), off Ruiz. RBIs_White 3 (10), Duran 3 (4), Heim 2 (22), Burger (23), Vaughn 2 (27), Zavala (1), Mendick (12), Pollock (18). SB_Robert (11), A.García (9). CS_Duran (1). SF_White, Zavala.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Calhoun, Lowe, Heim); Chicago 4 (Harrison, Engel 2, Abreu). RISP_Texas 5 for 13; Chicago 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Abreu. LIDP_Mendick. GIDP_Abreu.

DP_Texas 3 (Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Culberson, Duran, Culberson).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray63113101024.85
Richards, H, 11-31211094.22
Santana, BS, 1-212-310000171.50
King210021194.21
Barlow, W, 2-1123201253.22
Allard, S, 1-110000174.91
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech2-300000131.92
López11-310003193.76
Cueto, BS, 0-1563314773.53
Banks200023394.18
Graveman100010122.60
Ruiz123211195.56
Foster, L, 1-2122102233.86

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 3-2. IBB_off King (Robert), off King (Burger). HBP_Gray (McGuire), Barlow (L.García).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_4:17. A_31,096 (40,615).

