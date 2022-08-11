TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals378128314
Semien 2b401100.239
Seager ss513101.254
García rf423011.252
Lowe 1b511002.281
Taveras cf412501.296
Viloria c300112.244
Duran 3b511003.240
Miller dh300002.197
c-J.Smith ph-dh111000.226
Thompson lf300002.182
d-Heim ph000010.249
1-Hernandez pr-lf010000.207

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38484510
Altuve 2b300020.283
Gurriel 1b500001.235
Alvarez dh511103.295
Bregman 3b421010.251
Tucker rf513201.247
Peña ss500101.243
McCormick lf-cf400014.232
Dubón cf300000.198
a-Díaz ph-lf201000.253
Maldonado c101010.186
b-Mancini ph101000.268
Vázquez c000000.278

Texas0002010005_8120
Houston0101001001_480

a-singled for Dubón in the 8th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 8th. c-singled for Miller in the 10th. d-walked for Thompson in the 10th.

1-ran for Heim in the 10th.

LOB_Texas 6, Houston 11. 2B_Taveras (12). 3B_Taveras (1). HR_Tucker (20), off Otto; Alvarez (31), off Burke. RBIs_Taveras 5 (25), Viloria (5), Semien (54), Seager (58), Peña (39), Tucker 2 (70), Alvarez (74). SB_García (16), Duran (4). CS_García (3). SF_Viloria, Taveras, Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Taveras, Duran); Houston 7 (Altuve, Dubón, Díaz, Bregman 2, Gurriel 2). RISP_Texas 5 for 11; Houston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Peña, Gurriel. GIDP_Lowe.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto542245875.20
Burke, BS, 0-3211111241.23
Moore120002231.90
Hearn, W, 5-6100001135.14
Hernández111001182.25
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander653317921.85
Stanek120002171.15
Neris11000083.40
Pressly100003112.91
Maton, L, 0-21-335410144.00
Abreu2-310012192.52

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 3-3. HBP_Otto (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:41. A_26,670 (41,168).

