TexasHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals378128Totals38484
Semien 2b4011Altuve 2b3000
Seager ss5131Gurriel 1b5000
García rf4230Alvarez dh5111
Lowe 1b5110Bregman 3b4210
Taveras cf4125Tucker rf5132
Viloria c3001Peña ss5001
Duran 3b5110McCormick lf-cf4000
Miller dh3000Dubón cf3000
J.Smith ph-dh1110Díaz ph-lf2010
Thompson lf3000Maldonado c1010
Heim ph0000Mancini ph1010
Hernandez pr-lf0100Vázquez c0000

Texas00020100058
Houston01010010014

DP_Texas 0, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 6, Houston 11. 2B_Taveras (12). 3B_Taveras (1). HR_Tucker (20), Alvarez (31). SB_García (16), Duran (4). SF_Viloria (1), Taveras (2), Semien (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Otto542245
Burke BS,0-3211111
Moore120002
Hearn W,5-6100001
Hernández111001
Houston
Verlander653317
Stanek120002
Neris110000
Pressly100003
Maton L,0-21-335410
Abreu2-310012

HBP_Otto (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:41. A_26,670 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you