|Texas
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|Totals
|38
|4
|8
|4
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|2
|5
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Duran 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|McCormick lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Heim ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|201
|000
|—
|8
|Houston
|010
|100
|100
|—
|4
DP_Texas 0, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 6, Houston 11. 2B_Taveras (12). 3B_Taveras (1). HR_Tucker (20), Alvarez (31). SB_García (16), Duran (4). SF_Viloria (1), Taveras (2), Semien (8).
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Otto (Maldonado).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:41. A_26,670 (41,168).
