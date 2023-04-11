Kansas CityTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals385115Totals368108
Witt Jr. ss5121Semien 2b5221
Melendez rf-c4011Seager ss2120
Perez c4011J.Smith pr-ss1000
Brdley Jr. pr-rf1100Lowe 1b5011
Pasquantino 1b4130García rf4112
Olivares lf4000Jung 3b3220
Massey 2b4001Heim c5113
Reyes dh3021Jankowski cf4000
Eaton pr-dh2000Miller dh2111
Isbel cf4220Grossman ph-dh1000
Dozier 3b3000Thompson lf4000
Lopez ph-3b0000

Kansas City00110001115
Texas01200010048

DP_Kansas City 2, Texas 1. LOB_Kansas City 9, Texas 6. 2B_Pasquantino 2 (5), Isbel (2), Jung (2), Lowe (5), Seager (4), Semien (3). HR_Heim (2). SB_Eaton (1), García (1). SF_Massey (1), García (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Lyles61-384424
Garrett2-300010
C.Hernández100011
Chapman100001
Barlow L,0-1 BS,1-22-324310
Texas
deGrom772209
J.Hernández021110
W.Smith H,2111112
Leclerc BS,1-211-311020
Ragans W,2-02-300000

J.Hernández pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, W.Smith pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:51. A_17,760 (40,000).

