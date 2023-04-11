|Kansas City
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Melendez rf-c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Seager ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Smith pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brdley Jr. pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Heim c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Jankowski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton pr-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Miller dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Isbel cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Grossman ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|100
|011
|1
|—
|5
|Texas
|012
|000
|100
|4
|—
|8
DP_Kansas City 2, Texas 1. LOB_Kansas City 9, Texas 6. 2B_Pasquantino 2 (5), Isbel (2), Jung (2), Lowe (5), Seager (4), Semien (3). HR_Heim (2). SB_Eaton (1), García (1). SF_Massey (1), García (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Lyles
|6
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Garrett
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow L,0-1 BS,1-2
|2-3
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Texas
|deGrom
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|9
|J.Hernández
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|W.Smith H,2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Leclerc BS,1-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Ragans W,2-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.Hernández pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, W.Smith pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
WP_Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:51. A_17,760 (40,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.