|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|4
|11
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.186
|Melendez rf-c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.162
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|3-Bradley Jr. pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.129
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|2-Eaton pr-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Isbel cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|a-Lopez ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|5
|6
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Seager ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.359
|1-J.Smith pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Jung 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Heim c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.276
|Jankowski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Miller dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|b-Grossman ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Kansas City
|001
|100
|011
|1_5
|11
|0
|Texas
|012
|000
|100
|4_8
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Dozier in the 9th. b-lined out for Miller in the 9th.
1-ran for Seager in the 5th. 2-ran for Reyes in the 7th. 3-ran for Perez in the 8th.
LOB_Kansas City 9, Texas 6. 2B_Pasquantino 2 (5), Isbel (2), Jung (2), Lowe (5), Seager (4), Semien (3). HR_Heim (2), off Barlow. RBIs_Witt Jr. (5), Reyes (3), Perez (6), Melendez (3), Massey (1), Miller (3), Lowe (9), García 2 (11), Semien (7), Heim 3 (6). SB_Eaton (1), García (1). SF_Massey, García.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Reyes, Perez, Dozier, Eaton 2); Texas 3 (García 3). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 20; Texas 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Olivares 2, Isbel, Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Lowe, J.Smith. GIDP_Bradley Jr., Jankowski, Heim.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino; Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Texas 1 (Semien, J.Smith, Lowe).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|6
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|92
|5.19
|Garrett
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.86
|C.Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.93
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Barlow, L, 0-1, BS, 1-2
|2-3
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|21
|7.36
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|9
|98
|4.32
|J.Hernández
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|4.15
|W.Smith, H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|16
|1.93
|Leclerc, BS, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|20
|0.00
|Ragans, W, 2-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
J.Hernández pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0, W.Smith 2-0, Leclerc 1-1, Ragans 2-1. IBB_off W.Smith (Olivares), off Leclerc (Pasquantino). WP_Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:51. A_17,760 (40,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.