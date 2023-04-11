Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals385115411
Witt Jr. ss512100.186
Melendez rf-c401112.162
Perez c401102.238
3-Bradley Jr. pr-rf110000.095
Pasquantino 1b413010.289
Olivares lf400011.231
Massey 2b400103.129
Reyes dh302100.174
2-Eaton pr-dh200001.053
Isbel cf422000.207
Dozier 3b300002.125
a-Lopez ph-3b000010.150

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36810856
Semien 2b522101.229
Seager ss212010.359
1-J.Smith pr-ss100010.188
Lowe 1b501100.261
García rf411201.227
Jung 3b322020.263
Heim c511303.276
Jankowski cf400000.364
Miller dh211110.222
b-Grossman ph-dh100000.161
Thompson lf400001.267

Kansas City0011000111_5110
Texas0120001004_8100

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Dozier in the 9th. b-lined out for Miller in the 9th.

1-ran for Seager in the 5th. 2-ran for Reyes in the 7th. 3-ran for Perez in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 9, Texas 6. 2B_Pasquantino 2 (5), Isbel (2), Jung (2), Lowe (5), Seager (4), Semien (3). HR_Heim (2), off Barlow. RBIs_Witt Jr. (5), Reyes (3), Perez (6), Melendez (3), Massey (1), Miller (3), Lowe (9), García 2 (11), Semien (7), Heim 3 (6). SB_Eaton (1), García (1). SF_Massey, García.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Reyes, Perez, Dozier, Eaton 2); Texas 3 (García 3). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 20; Texas 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Olivares 2, Isbel, Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Lowe, J.Smith. GIDP_Bradley Jr., Jankowski, Heim.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino; Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Texas 1 (Semien, J.Smith, Lowe).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles61-384424925.19
Garrett2-300010153.86
C.Hernández100011171.93
Chapman100001110.00
Barlow, L, 0-1, BS, 1-22-324310217.36
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom772209984.32
J.Hernández02111084.15
W.Smith, H, 2111112161.93
Leclerc, BS, 1-211-311020200.00
Ragans, W, 2-02-30000050.00

J.Hernández pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0, W.Smith 2-0, Leclerc 1-1, Ragans 2-1. IBB_off W.Smith (Olivares), off Leclerc (Pasquantino). WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:51. A_17,760 (40,000).

