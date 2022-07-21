|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|4
|12
|Smith 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Semien ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.269
|Heim c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.263
|Ad.García rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.239
|Taveras cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.344
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Hernandez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Duran 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|3
|7
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Av.García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Sánchez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|a-De La Cruz ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Texas
|003
|020
|012_8
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|0
a-struck out for Sánchez in the 7th.
LOB_Texas 8, Miami 9. 2B_Calhoun (14), Semien (16), Hernandez (1), Taveras (10). HR_Ad.García (16), off López. RBIs_Lowe (39), Heim (34), Ad.García 3 (54), Hernandez (2), Taveras 2 (17). SB_Wendle (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Calhoun 2, Ad.García, Smith 2); Miami 6 (Cooper 2, Anderson, Wendle, Stallings 2). RISP_Texas 5 for 18; Miami 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Lowe, Duran, Cooper, Rojas. GIDP_Sánchez.
DP_Texas 1 (Smith, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 7-4
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|94
|3.48
|Moore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|1.69
|Bush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.31
|Santana
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.10
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 6-5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|3
|6
|94
|3.14
|Pop
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.40
|Nance
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|35
|6.00
|Scott
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|24
|4.42
HBP_López (Semien). WP_Moore, Nance.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:06. A_9,524 (36,742).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.