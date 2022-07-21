TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals388118412
Smith 3b500002.207
Semien ss322010.242
Lowe 1b511103.269
Heim c321121.263
Ad.García rf512301.239
Taveras cf512201.344
Calhoun lf401012.221
Hernandez dh401102.286
Duran 2b411000.258

MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3307037
Wendle 2b402000.284
Cooper dh401001.282
Soler lf400003.206
Aguilar 1b300010.249
Anderson 3b401001.262
Av.García rf402000.229
Sánchez cf100010.201
a-De La Cruz ph-cf201001.212
Rojas ss300010.237
Stallings c400001.180

Texas003020012_8110
Miami000000000_070

a-struck out for Sánchez in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 8, Miami 9. 2B_Calhoun (14), Semien (16), Hernandez (1), Taveras (10). HR_Ad.García (16), off López. RBIs_Lowe (39), Heim (34), Ad.García 3 (54), Hernandez (2), Taveras 2 (17). SB_Wendle (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Calhoun 2, Ad.García, Smith 2); Miami 6 (Cooper 2, Anderson, Wendle, Stallings 2). RISP_Texas 5 for 18; Miami 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Duran, Cooper, Rojas. GIDP_Sánchez.

DP_Texas 1 (Smith, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 7-4640025943.48
Moore110012231.69
Bush100000113.31
Santana120000154.10
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, L, 6-5555536943.14
Pop110001102.40
Nance231103356.00
Scott122212244.42

HBP_López (Semien). WP_Moore, Nance.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:06. A_9,524 (36,742).

