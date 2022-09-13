|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|1
|11
|Laureano rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Pinder lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Langeliers dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Garcia 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.288
|Bride 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Neuse 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.161
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|2
|9
|Semien 2b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Mathias 1b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.366
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|García rf
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.253
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Huff c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Smith ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Oakland
|300
|310
|000_7
|10
|0
|Texas
|200
|030
|201_8
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 5. 2B_Allen (11), Pinder (17), Garcia (4), Semien 3 (28), García (29), Jung (3), Huff (3), Mathias (3). HR_Garcia (3), off Ragans; García (25), off Waldichuk; Mathias (3), off Pruitt; Mathias (4), off Payamps. RBIs_Garcia 4 (12), Allen (13), Pache 2 (15), García 3 (92), Jung (4), Mathias 4 (14). SB_García (24).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Neuse); Texas 4 (Taveras 3, Semien). RISP_Oakland 4 for 7; Texas 5 for 16.
Runners moved up_Bride, Smith, Lowe.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk
|5
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|82
|5.40
|Pruitt, BS, 1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|4.53
|Puk
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|3.09
|Payamps, L, 1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2.31
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans
|4
|8
|7
|7
|1
|5
|70
|5.68
|Hearn
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|54
|4.78
|Burke, W, 7-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|1.47
Inherited runners-scored_Hearn 1-1. WP_Ragans.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:51. A_14,925 (40,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.