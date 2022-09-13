OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals377107111
Laureano rf500002.211
Murphy c500001.250
Pinder lf423001.237
Langeliers dh311011.214
Garcia 1b412402.288
Bride 2b411001.230
Neuse 3b411001.216
Allen ss411101.205
Pache cf401201.161

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36811829
Semien 2b533001.248
Mathias 1b533401.366
Lowe dh401001.307
García rf222320.253
Jung 3b401102.250
Taveras cf400001.275
Huff c401000.242
Smith ss400001.206
Thompson lf400002.278

Oakland300310000_7100
Texas200030201_8110

One out when winning run scored.

LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 5. 2B_Allen (11), Pinder (17), Garcia (4), Semien 3 (28), García (29), Jung (3), Huff (3), Mathias (3). HR_Garcia (3), off Ragans; García (25), off Waldichuk; Mathias (3), off Pruitt; Mathias (4), off Payamps. RBIs_Garcia 4 (12), Allen (13), Pache 2 (15), García 3 (92), Jung (4), Mathias 4 (14). SB_García (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Neuse); Texas 4 (Taveras 3, Semien). RISP_Oakland 4 for 7; Texas 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Bride, Smith, Lowe.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk585516825.40
Pruitt, BS, 1-3122200174.53
Puk200013263.09
Payamps, L, 1-21-31110052.31
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans487715705.68
Hearn320003544.78
Burke, W, 7-3200003261.47

Inherited runners-scored_Hearn 1-1. WP_Ragans.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:51. A_14,925 (40,300).

