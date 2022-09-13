|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|Laureano rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mathias 1b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Pinder lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Langeliers dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|García rf
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Garcia 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bride 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Huff c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smith ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|300
|310
|000
|—
|7
|Texas
|200
|030
|201
|—
|8
LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 5. 2B_Allen (11), Pinder (17), Garcia (4), Semien 3 (28), García (29), Jung (3), Huff (3), Mathias (3). HR_Garcia (3), García (25), Mathias 2 (4). SB_García (24).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Waldichuk
|5
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Pruitt BS,1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Puk
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Payamps L,1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|Ragans
|4
|8
|7
|7
|1
|5
|Hearn
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Burke W,7-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Pruitt pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Ragans pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
WP_Ragans.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:51. A_14,925 (40,300).
