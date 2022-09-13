OaklandTexas
Laureano rf5000Semien 2b5330
Murphy c5000Mathias 1b5334
Pinder lf4230Lowe dh4010
Langeliers dh3110García rf2223
Garcia 1b4124Jung 3b4011
Bride 2b4110Taveras cf4000
Neuse 3b4110Huff c4010
Allen ss4111Smith ss4000
Pache cf4012Thompson lf4000

Oakland3003100007
Texas2000302018

LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 5. 2B_Allen (11), Pinder (17), Garcia (4), Semien 3 (28), García (29), Jung (3), Huff (3), Mathias (3). HR_Garcia (3), García (25), Mathias 2 (4). SB_García (24).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Waldichuk585516
Pruitt BS,1-3122200
Puk200013
Payamps L,1-21-311100
Texas
Ragans487715
Hearn320003
Burke W,7-3200003

Pruitt pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Ragans pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_Ragans.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:51. A_14,925 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

