FGFTReb
TEXAS (11-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gaston3810-160-03-60220
Faye245-75-99-130515
Gonzales306-122-43-92316
Harmon406-205-104-911217
Morris192-70-00-1245
Muhammad180-00-22-6140
Holle273-50-00-0138
Mwenentanda40-10-00-0000
Team00-00-02-2000
Totals20032-6812-2523-46172381

Percentages: FG 47.059, FT .480.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Gonzales 2-5, Holle 2-3, Morris 1-4, Harmon 0-2, Mwenentanda 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gaston 2, Faye 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Harmon 4, Gonzales 3, Holle 3, Morris 3, Team 3, Faye 2, Gaston 2)

Steals: 8 (Faye 2, Gonzales 2, Harmon 2, Morris 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
TCU (6-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cravens353-57-103-71313
Fisher180-10-00-1330
Godfrey325-156-80-31317
Makolo313-87-80-30213
Taiwo313-82-22-31311
Ibeh200-010-142-31510
Manumaleuga212-50-00-0345
Bradley80-10-00-0010
White40-10-00-0010
Team00-00-04-6000
Totals20016-4432-4211-26102569

Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Taiwo 3-8, Godfrey 1-3, Manumaleuga 1-2, Makolo 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cravens 2, Makolo 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Godfrey 5, Fisher 4, Makolo 3, Taiwo 3, Manumaleuga 2, Cravens 1, Ibeh 1, White 1)

Steals: 11 (Manumaleuga 5, Taiwo 3, Cravens 1, Ibeh 1, Makolo 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Texas2218231881
TCU1416231669

A_2,137

Officials_Doug Knight, Missy Brooks, Kevin Pethtel

