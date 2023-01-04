TEXAS (11-4)
Gaston 10-16 0-0 20, Faye 5-7 5-9 15, Gonzales 6-12 2-4 16, Harmon 6-20 5-10 17, Morris 2-7 0-0 5, Muhammad 0-0 0-2 0, Holle 3-5 0-0 8, Mwenentanda 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 32-68 12-25 81
TCU (6-7)
Cravens 3-5 7-10 13, Fisher 0-1 0-0 0, Godfrey 5-15 6-8 17, Makolo 3-8 7-8 13, Taiwo 3-8 2-2 11, Ibeh 0-0 10-14 10, Manumaleuga 2-5 0-0 5, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 16-44 32-42 69
|Texas
|22
|18
|23
|18
|—
|81
|TCU
|14
|16
|23
|16
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Texas 5-15 (Gonzales 2-5, Harmon 0-2, Morris 1-4, Holle 2-3, Mwenentanda 0-1), TCU 5-14 (Godfrey 1-3, Makolo 0-1, Taiwo 3-8, Manumaleuga 1-2). Assists_Texas 17 (Harmon 11), TCU 10 (Fisher 3, Manumaleuga 3). Fouled Out_Texas Faye, TCU Ibeh. Rebounds_Texas 46 (Faye 13), TCU 26 (Cravens 7). Total Fouls_Texas 23, TCU 25. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,137.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.