TexasHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37989Totals29141
Semien 2b5124Dubón 2b5010
Duran ss4000Bregman 3b3001
J.Smith ss1000Alvarez lf4010
Lowe 1b5210J.Abreu 1b4000
García rf5100Tucker rf2000
Jung 3b4220Peña ss3110
Heim c2112Hensley dh3000
Grossman dh3211Meyers cf2000
Taveras cf4012Maldonado c2000
Thompson lf2000Salazar ph1010
Jankowski ph-lf2000

Texas0000006309
Houston0000001001

E_Peña (1), J.Abreu (2). DP_Texas 1, Houston 0. LOB_Texas 4, Houston 9. 2B_Heim (2), Lowe (7), Jung (3), Taveras (1), Peña (6). HR_Semien (2). SB_Peña 3 (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Heaney520034
Burke W,1-0111121
Hernández2-300012
W.Smith H,42-300010
Sborz12-310001
Houston
Valdez L,1-2645127
Neris111101
Blanco233003

Burke pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Valdez pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Heaney (Peña), Blanco (Grossman).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:59. A_39,122 (41,000).

