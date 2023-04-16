|Texas
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|9
|8
|9
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Dubón 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Duran ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Smith ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Heim c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Hensley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Meyers cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Salazar ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jankowski ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|630
|—
|9
|Houston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
E_Peña (1), J.Abreu (2). DP_Texas 1, Houston 0. LOB_Texas 4, Houston 9. 2B_Heim (2), Lowe (7), Jung (3), Taveras (1), Peña (6). HR_Semien (2). SB_Peña 3 (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Heaney
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Burke W,1-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hernández
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|W.Smith H,4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sborz
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Valdez L,1-2
|6
|4
|5
|1
|2
|7
|Neris
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Blanco
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
Burke pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Valdez pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Heaney (Peña), Blanco (Grossman).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:59. A_39,122 (41,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.