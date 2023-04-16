|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|8
|9
|2
|11
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.250
|Duran ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|J.Smith ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|García rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Jung 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Heim c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.282
|Grossman dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.150
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.133
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Jankowski ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.350
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|7
|8
|Dubón 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.194
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.302
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Hensley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|Meyers cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.160
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|b-Salazar ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Texas
|000
|000
|630_9
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|100_1
|4
|2
a-struck out for Thompson in the 7th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.
E_Peña (1), J.Abreu (2). LOB_Texas 4, Houston 9. 2B_Heim (2), Lowe (7), Jung (3), Taveras (1), Peña (6). HR_Semien (2), off Neris. RBIs_Heim 2 (8), Grossman (6), Semien 4 (12), Taveras 2 (2), Bregman (7). SB_Peña 3 (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Grossman, Jankowski); Houston 5 (Meyers, Bregman, Hensley, Alvarez 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 10; Houston 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Heim. GIDP_Dubón.
DP_Texas 1 (Jung, Semien, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|88
|4.97
|Burke, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|4.26
|Hernández
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|3.00
|W.Smith, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|1.35
|Sborz
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 1-2
|6
|4
|5
|1
|2
|7
|95
|1.80
|Neris
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.68
|Blanco
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|37
|5.62
Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 3-1, W.Smith 3-0, Sborz 1-0, Neris 3-3. HBP_Heaney (Peña), Blanco (Grossman).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:59. A_39,122 (41,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.