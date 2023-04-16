TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37989211
Semien 2b512400.250
Duran ss400002.150
J.Smith ss100000.148
Lowe 1b521001.270
García rf510002.200
Jung 3b422002.291
Heim c211220.282
Grossman dh321101.150
Taveras cf401200.133
Thompson lf200001.222
a-Jankowski ph-lf200002.350

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2914178
Dubón 2b501001.340
Bregman 3b300110.194
Alvarez lf401002.288
J.Abreu 1b400000.239
Tucker rf200020.302
Peña ss311001.227
Hensley dh300012.179
Meyers cf200020.160
Maldonado c200012.206
b-Salazar ph101000.200

Texas000000630_980
Houston000000100_142

a-struck out for Thompson in the 7th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

E_Peña (1), J.Abreu (2). LOB_Texas 4, Houston 9. 2B_Heim (2), Lowe (7), Jung (3), Taveras (1), Peña (6). HR_Semien (2), off Neris. RBIs_Heim 2 (8), Grossman (6), Semien 4 (12), Taveras 2 (2), Bregman (7). SB_Peña 3 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Grossman, Jankowski); Houston 5 (Meyers, Bregman, Hensley, Alvarez 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 10; Houston 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Heim. GIDP_Dubón.

DP_Texas 1 (Jung, Semien, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney520034884.97
Burke, W, 1-0111121284.26
Hernández2-300012153.00
W.Smith, H, 42-300010201.35
Sborz12-310001150.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, L, 1-2645127951.80
Neris111101113.68
Blanco233003375.62

Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 3-1, W.Smith 3-0, Sborz 1-0, Neris 3-3. HBP_Heaney (Peña), Blanco (Grossman).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:59. A_39,122 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

