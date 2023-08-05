MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals358108512
Arraez 2b512102.376
Soler dh321220.242
Bell 1b300021.333
Chisholm Jr. cf101110.253
Burger 3b311201.214
De La Cruz lf-rf-lf500001.267
Berti 3b-lf-ss511001.292
Sánchez rf-cf412002.268
Fortes c311102.218
Wendle ss211101.237
a-Av.García ph-rf100001.209

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32999711
Semien 2b311020.279
Seager ss422211.348
Lowe 1b502202.284
Ad.García rf320022.264
Jung 3b322210.275
Grossman dh311311.226
Duran lf400001.278
Jankowski lf000000.299
Taveras cf411003.274
Hedges c300001.000

Miami003201002_8100
Texas00034011x_991

a-struck out for Wendle in the 8th.

E_Semien (7). LOB_Miami 7, Texas 7. 2B_Soler (20), Arraez (26), Semien (29), Lowe 2 (30). HR_Fortes (5), off Burke; Burger (1), off W.Smith; Grossman (8), off Soriano; Seager (18), off Weathers; Jung (22), off Weathers. RBIs_Soler 2 (59), Chisholm Jr. (24), Wendle (13), Arraez (52), Fortes (21), Burger 2 (2), Grossman 3 (38), Seager 2 (64), Jung 2 (67), Lowe 2 (60). CS_Chisholm Jr. (3). SF_Wendle. S_Fortes, Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Soler, Arraez, De La Cruz 2); Texas 4 (Lowe, Ad.García 2, Duran). RISP_Miami 3 for 11; Texas 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bell, Seager.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Soriano333334592.67
Okert100002122.85
Weathers, L, 0-1, BS, 0-132-3666459514.73
Brazoban1-30000044.10
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 7-551-365326773.72
Burke, H, 10111103192.86
Anderson, H, 52-300021214.85
Chapman, H, 3120002162.45
W.Smith, S, 20-22112210133.07

Inherited runners-scored_Brazoban 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:49. A_38,583 (40,000).

