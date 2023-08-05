|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|5
|12
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.376
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.242
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Burger 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|De La Cruz lf-rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Berti 3b-lf-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Sánchez rf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Fortes c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.218
|Wendle ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|a-Av.García ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|9
|9
|9
|7
|11
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.348
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.284
|Ad.García rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.264
|Jung 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.275
|Grossman dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.226
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Miami
|003
|201
|002_8
|10
|0
|Texas
|000
|340
|11x_9
|9
|1
a-struck out for Wendle in the 8th.
E_Semien (7). LOB_Miami 7, Texas 7. 2B_Soler (20), Arraez (26), Semien (29), Lowe 2 (30). HR_Fortes (5), off Burke; Burger (1), off W.Smith; Grossman (8), off Soriano; Seager (18), off Weathers; Jung (22), off Weathers. RBIs_Soler 2 (59), Chisholm Jr. (24), Wendle (13), Arraez (52), Fortes (21), Burger 2 (2), Grossman 3 (38), Seager 2 (64), Jung 2 (67), Lowe 2 (60). CS_Chisholm Jr. (3). SF_Wendle. S_Fortes, Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Soler, Arraez, De La Cruz 2); Texas 4 (Lowe, Ad.García 2, Duran). RISP_Miami 3 for 11; Texas 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Bell, Seager.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soriano
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|59
|2.67
|Okert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.85
|Weathers, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|4
|5
|95
|14.73
|Brazoban
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.10
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 7-5
|5
|1-3
|6
|5
|3
|2
|6
|77
|3.72
|Burke, H, 10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|2.86
|Anderson, H, 5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|4.85
|Chapman, H, 3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.45
|W.Smith, S, 20-22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|3.07
Inherited runners-scored_Brazoban 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:49. A_38,583 (40,000).
