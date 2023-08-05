MiamiTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals358108Totals32999
Arraez 2b5121Semien 2b3110
Soler dh3212Seager ss4222
Bell 1b3000Lowe 1b5022
Chisholm Jr. cf1011Ad.García rf3200
Burger 3b3112Jung 3b3222
De La Cruz lf-rf5000Grossman dh3113
Berti 3b-lf5110Duran lf4000
Sánchez rf-cf4120Jankowski lf0000
Fortes c3111Taveras cf4110
Wendle ss2111Hedges c3000
Av.García ph-rf1000

Miami0032010028
Texas00034011x9

E_Semien (7). LOB_Miami 7, Texas 7. 2B_Soler (20), Arraez (26), Semien (29), Lowe 2 (30). HR_Fortes (5), Burger (1), Grossman (8), Seager (18), Jung (22). SF_Wendle (3). S_Fortes (2), Hedges (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Soriano333334
Okert100002
Weathers L,0-1 BS,0-132-366645
Brazoban1-300000
Texas
Gray W,7-551-365326
Burke H,10111103
Anderson H,52-300021
Chapman H,3120002
W.Smith S,20-22112210

Soriano pitched to 3 batters in the 4th, Burke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:49. A_38,583 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you