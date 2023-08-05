|Miami
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|32
|9
|9
|9
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ad.García rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Burger 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Jung 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|De La Cruz lf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Berti 3b-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez rf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fortes c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wendle ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Av.García ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|003
|201
|002
|—
|8
|Texas
|000
|340
|11x
|—
|9
E_Semien (7). LOB_Miami 7, Texas 7. 2B_Soler (20), Arraez (26), Semien (29), Lowe 2 (30). HR_Fortes (5), Burger (1), Grossman (8), Seager (18), Jung (22). SF_Wendle (3). S_Fortes (2), Hedges (1).
|5
|6
|5
|3
|2
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
Soriano pitched to 3 batters in the 4th, Burke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:49. A_38,583 (40,000).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
