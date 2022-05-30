Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35510548
Kiermaier dh521101.231
Franco ss403210.270
1-Díaz pr000000.256
Arozarena lf402102.264
Choi 1b301000.263
a-Ramírez ph-1b200001.279
Mejía c500001.242
Walls 2b210020.149
Phillips cf400002.202
Paredes 3b412001.222
Bruján rf211110.137

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36913849
Semien 2b421010.197
Seager ss410011.232
Garver dh413210.231
Calhoun rf402311.273
Heim c411101.267
Lowe 1b400002.259
Reks lf400002.222
Smith 3b423001.750
White cf423201.200

Tampa Bay010010300_5102
Texas22100400x_9131

a-struck out for Choi in the 7th.

1-ran for Franco in the 9th.

E_Mejía (1), Thompson (1), Semien (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Texas 7. 2B_Paredes 2 (3), Garver 2 (5), Calhoun (6). HR_White (2), off Rasmussen; Heim (6), off Rasmussen. RBIs_Bruján (2), Franco 2 (19), Kiermaier (15), Arozarena (20), Calhoun 3 (20), White 2 (7), Heim (18), Garver 2 (14). SB_Garver (1). SF_Bruján.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Walls 2, Mejía 3, Kiermaier); Texas 4 (Calhoun, Lowe, Reks 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 12; Texas 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Choi, Mejía, Seager. LIDP_Semien.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Franco).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, L, 5-2355533673.47
Wisler210013402.55
Thompson1-344400166.88
Garza Jr.22-330003334.60
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto, W, 3-2642134994.33
Moore043310193.22
Santana, H, 710000181.72
Bush100002103.57
Barlow120001161.65

Moore pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Garza Jr. 1-1, Santana 2-0. HBP_Otto (Arozarena). WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:21. A_25,605 (40,300).

