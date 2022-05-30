|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|4
|8
|Kiermaier dh
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.270
|1-Díaz pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|a-Ramírez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Mejía c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Walls 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.149
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Paredes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Bruján rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.137
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|13
|8
|4
|9
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Garver dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.231
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.273
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Reks lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Smith 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.750
|White cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Tampa Bay
|010
|010
|300_5
|10
|2
|Texas
|221
|004
|00x_9
|13
|1
a-struck out for Choi in the 7th.
1-ran for Franco in the 9th.
E_Mejía (1), Thompson (1), Semien (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Texas 7. 2B_Paredes 2 (3), Garver 2 (5), Calhoun (6). HR_White (2), off Rasmussen; Heim (6), off Rasmussen. RBIs_Bruján (2), Franco 2 (19), Kiermaier (15), Arozarena (20), Calhoun 3 (20), White 2 (7), Heim (18), Garver 2 (14). SB_Garver (1). SF_Bruján.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Walls 2, Mejía 3, Kiermaier); Texas 4 (Calhoun, Lowe, Reks 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 12; Texas 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Choi, Mejía, Seager. LIDP_Semien.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Franco).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, L, 5-2
|3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|67
|3.47
|Wisler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|40
|2.55
|Thompson
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|16
|6.88
|Garza Jr.
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|4.60
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, W, 3-2
|6
|4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|99
|4.33
|Moore
|0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|3.22
|Santana, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.72
|Bush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.57
|Barlow
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.65
Moore pitched to 5 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Garza Jr. 1-1, Santana 2-0. HBP_Otto (Arozarena). WP_Rasmussen(2).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:21. A_25,605 (40,300).
