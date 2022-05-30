Tampa BayTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals355105Totals369138
Kiermaier dh5211Semien 2b4210
Franco ss4032Seager ss4100
Díaz pr0000Garver dh4132
Arozarena lf4021Calhoun rf4023
Choi 1b3010Heim c4111
Ramírez ph-1b2000Lowe 1b4000
Mejía c5000Reks lf4000
Walls 2b2100Smith 3b4230
Phillips cf4000White cf4232
Paredes 3b4120
Bruján rf2111

Tampa Bay0100103005
Texas22100400x9

E_Mejía (1), Thompson (1), Semien (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Texas 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Texas 7. 2B_Paredes 2 (3), Garver 2 (5), Calhoun (6). HR_White (2), Heim (6). SB_Garver (1). SF_Bruján (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen L,5-2355533
Wisler210013
Thompson1-344400
Garza Jr.22-330003
Texas
Otto W,3-2642134
Moore043310
Santana H,7100001
Bush100002
Barlow120001

Moore pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Otto (Arozarena). WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:21. A_25,605 (40,300).

