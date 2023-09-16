|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Texas A&M
|10
|17
|10
|10
|—
|47
First Quarter
TXAM_FG Bond 30, 8:30.
TXAM_Walker 12 pass from Weigman (Bond kick), 2:26.
Second Quarter
ULM_FG McCormick 24, 13:19.
TXAM_Weigman 19 run (Bond kick), 9:37.
TXAM_FG Bond 23, 4:04.
TXAM_Daniels 4 run (Bond kick), :48.
Third Quarter
TXAM_FG Bond 34, 11:00.
TXAM_Owens 21 run (Bond kick), 5:54.
Fourth Quarter
TXAM_Cottrell 13 pass from M.Johnson (Moczulski kick), 11:15.
TXAM_FG Bond 52, 7:11.
A_93,090.
|ULM
|TXAM
|First downs
|7
|28
|Total Net Yards
|222
|557
|Rushes-yards
|31-127
|33-158
|Passing
|95
|399
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-19
|Kickoff Returns
|1-12
|2-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-17-0
|32-40-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|2-14
|Punts
|8-37.5
|1-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|8-50
|Time of Possession
|23:00
|34:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Louisiana-Monroe, Wright 5-34, Galloway 5-28, Norman 6-25, H.Smith 2-16, Woullard 6-16, Franklin 5-10, Garcia 2-(minus 2). Texas A&M, Owens 8-51, Moss 8-46, Daniels 9-36, Weigman 3-18, Henderson 1-7, D.Bailey 1-5, Smith 2-5, M.Johnson 1-(minus 10).
PASSING_Louisiana-Monroe, Wright 6-15-0-95, Garcia 0-2-0-0. Texas A&M, Weigman 25-29-0-337, M.Johnson 7-11-0-62.
RECEIVING_Louisiana-Monroe, D.Wiley 3-52, T.Howell 2-40, Tolbert 1-3. Texas A&M, Smith 7-127, Ja.Johnson 6-36, Walker 5-110, Muhammad 4-33, Anthony 3-14, Wright 2-28, Daniels 2-27, Cottrell 1-13, Moss 1-8, Owens 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
