Louisiana-Monroe03003
Texas A&M1017101047

First Quarter

TXAM_FG Bond 30, 8:30.

TXAM_Walker 12 pass from Weigman (Bond kick), 2:26.

Second Quarter

ULM_FG McCormick 24, 13:19.

TXAM_Weigman 19 run (Bond kick), 9:37.

TXAM_FG Bond 23, 4:04.

TXAM_Daniels 4 run (Bond kick), :48.

Third Quarter

TXAM_FG Bond 34, 11:00.

TXAM_Owens 21 run (Bond kick), 5:54.

Fourth Quarter

TXAM_Cottrell 13 pass from M.Johnson (Moczulski kick), 11:15.

TXAM_FG Bond 52, 7:11.

A_93,090.

ULMTXAM
First downs728
Total Net Yards222557
Rushes-yards31-12733-158
Passing95399
Punt Returns0-04-19
Kickoff Returns1-122-57
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int6-17-032-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-102-14
Punts8-37.51-48.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards6-558-50
Time of Possession23:0034:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisiana-Monroe, Wright 5-34, Galloway 5-28, Norman 6-25, H.Smith 2-16, Woullard 6-16, Franklin 5-10, Garcia 2-(minus 2). Texas A&M, Owens 8-51, Moss 8-46, Daniels 9-36, Weigman 3-18, Henderson 1-7, D.Bailey 1-5, Smith 2-5, M.Johnson 1-(minus 10).

PASSING_Louisiana-Monroe, Wright 6-15-0-95, Garcia 0-2-0-0. Texas A&M, Weigman 25-29-0-337, M.Johnson 7-11-0-62.

RECEIVING_Louisiana-Monroe, D.Wiley 3-52, T.Howell 2-40, Tolbert 1-3. Texas A&M, Smith 7-127, Ja.Johnson 6-36, Walker 5-110, Muhammad 4-33, Anthony 3-14, Wright 2-28, Daniels 2-27, Cottrell 1-13, Moss 1-8, Owens 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

