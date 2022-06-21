|Texas A&M
|Notre Dame
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Werner 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Cole lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moss 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Myers cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rock lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Putz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bost dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|LaManna c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Targac 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Brnngan 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Claunch c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zyska dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Minnich rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Juaire ph/dh-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpson cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Kaler ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Prjzner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Coetzee rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
E_Werner, Brannigan. 2B_Moss (18), Bost (14), Miller 2 (7). HR_Werner (7), Coetzee (12). RBI_Werner (29), Rock 2 (64), Targac (58), Coetzee (43).
|Texas A&M
|003
|020
|000
|5-10-1
|—
|5
|Notre Dame
|000
|000
|010
|1-5-2
|—
|1
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.