Texas A&MNotre Dame
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals335104Totals30151
Werner 3b4221Cole lf2000
Moss 1b5110Myers cf2000
Rock lf4012Putz 1b4000
Bost dh4020LaManna c4010
Targac 2b2011Brnngan 3b3000
Claunch c4000Zyska dh2000
Minnich rf4010Juaire ph/dh-dh2000
Thmpson cf3110Miller 2b4030
Kaler ss3110Prjzner ss4000
Coetzee rf3111

E_Werner, Brannigan. 2B_Moss (18), Bost (14), Miller 2 (7). HR_Werner (7), Coetzee (12). RBI_Werner (29), Rock 2 (64), Targac (58), Coetzee (43).

Texas A&M0030200005-10-15
Notre Dame0000000101-5-21
IPHRERBBSO
Texas A&M
Dettmer W730006
Rudis011110
Menefee S210012
Notre Dame
Simon L223135
Findlay252211
Rao11/320011
Mercer32/310014

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you