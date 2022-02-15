FGFTReb
FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Castleton375-105-57-151215
Felder163-41-23-5117
Appleby341-80-00-2333
Fleming342-113-44-6339
Jones253-111-20-21210
Lane211-34-43-5316
McKissic141-30-00-0033
Reeves90-60-00-0000
Duruji71-20-01-1032
Kennedy30-10-00-0000
Totals20017-5914-1718-36121855

Percentages: FG .288, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 7-30, .233 (Jones 3-9, Fleming 2-7, McKissic 1-2, Appleby 1-6, Duruji 0-1, Kennedy 0-1, Reeves 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 2, Felder 2, Fleming).

Turnovers: 13 (Fleming 4, Castleton 2, Duruji 2, McKissic 2, Appleby, Felder, Lane).

Steals: 7 (Fleming 3, Castleton, Duruji, Felder, McKissic).

Technical Fouls: McKissic, 16:34 second.

FGFTReb
TEXAS A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown203-50-05-7006
Coleman252-50-01-5034
Jackson294-138-81-22416
Radford322-42-24-8127
Williams91-40-00-0012
Gordon221-60-01-7202
Henderson161-20-02-3002
Taylor162-93-30-1318
Diarra112-22-20-0336
Obaseki111-31-11-2133
Hefner50-30-00-0010
Cash40-00-00-3000
Totals20019-5616-1615-38121856

Percentages: FG .339, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Radford 1-1, Taylor 1-5, Hefner 0-1, Williams 0-2, Gordon 0-3, Jackson 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Henderson).

Turnovers: 13 (Diarra 3, Williams 3, Coleman 2, Jackson 2, Radford 2, Obaseki).

Steals: 6 (Gordon 4, Jackson, Radford).

Technical Fouls: Obaseki, 16:34 second.

Florida203555
Texas A&M272956

.

