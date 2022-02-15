|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Castleton
|37
|5-10
|5-5
|7-15
|1
|2
|15
|Felder
|16
|3-4
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|1
|7
|Appleby
|34
|1-8
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|3
|Fleming
|34
|2-11
|3-4
|4-6
|3
|3
|9
|Jones
|25
|3-11
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|10
|Lane
|21
|1-3
|4-4
|3-5
|3
|1
|6
|McKissic
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Reeves
|9
|0-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Duruji
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Kennedy
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-59
|14-17
|18-36
|12
|18
|55
Percentages: FG .288, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 7-30, .233 (Jones 3-9, Fleming 2-7, McKissic 1-2, Appleby 1-6, Duruji 0-1, Kennedy 0-1, Reeves 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 2, Felder 2, Fleming).
Turnovers: 13 (Fleming 4, Castleton 2, Duruji 2, McKissic 2, Appleby, Felder, Lane).
Steals: 7 (Fleming 3, Castleton, Duruji, Felder, McKissic).
Technical Fouls: McKissic, 16:34 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|20
|3-5
|0-0
|5-7
|0
|0
|6
|Coleman
|25
|2-5
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|4
|Jackson
|29
|4-13
|8-8
|1-2
|2
|4
|16
|Radford
|32
|2-4
|2-2
|4-8
|1
|2
|7
|Williams
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Gordon
|22
|1-6
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|0
|2
|Henderson
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|16
|2-9
|3-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|8
|Diarra
|11
|2-2
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|3
|6
|Obaseki
|11
|1-3
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|3
|3
|Hefner
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Cash
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-56
|16-16
|15-38
|12
|18
|56
Percentages: FG .339, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Radford 1-1, Taylor 1-5, Hefner 0-1, Williams 0-2, Gordon 0-3, Jackson 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Henderson).
Turnovers: 13 (Diarra 3, Williams 3, Coleman 2, Jackson 2, Radford 2, Obaseki).
Steals: 6 (Gordon 4, Jackson, Radford).
Technical Fouls: Obaseki, 16:34 second.
|Florida
|20
|35
|—
|55
|Texas A&M
|27
|29
|—
|56
.