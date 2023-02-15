FGFTReb
ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Makhe.Mitchell192-40-10-4054
Makhi.Mitchell264-43-43-91311
Black383-82-30-3849
Council363-120-10-5416
Davis395-130-30-33214
Walsh303-62-21-5158
Graham52-20-00-0014
N.Smith40-10-00-0000
Johnson30-00-00-0020
Totals20022-507-144-29172356

Percentages: FG .440, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Davis 4-10, Black 1-2, Walsh 0-1, Council 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Makhe.Mitchell 4, Makhi.Mitchell 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Black 3, Council 2, Davis 2, Makhe.Mitchell 2, N.Smith 2, Walsh).

Steals: 4 (Black 2, Davis 2).

Technical Fouls: Mitchell, 17:22 first.

FGFTReb
TEXAS A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman282-53-31-5127
Marble210-34-40-2234
Dennis314-104-42-110114
Radford324-114-52-32212
Taylor346-153-50-34318
Garcia221-20-14-10052
Hefner121-20-00-0013
Gordon110-50-00-0010
Washington91-10-00-1022
Totals20019-5418-229-3592062

Percentages: FG .352, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Taylor 3-5, Dennis 2-4, Hefner 1-1, Gordon 0-1, Radford 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dennis 2, Garcia, Radford).

Turnovers: 9 (Coleman 2, Radford 2, Taylor 2, Garcia, Marble, Washington).

Steals: 5 (Radford 2, Taylor 2, Dennis).

Technical Fouls: Marble, 17:22 first.

Arkansas332356
Texas A&M243862

A_11,315 (12,989).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you