FGFTReb
TEXAS A&M (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barker234-121-51-50110
Patty275-100-02-62211
Bowles222-60-03-7035
Green232-50-00-1415
Jones315-70-01-63111
Malone143-30-01-3136
Roby122-32-24-5206
Hylton242-84-40-36110
Petticord120-10-00-0000
Kindred121-30-00-2113
Team00-00-01-6000
Totals20026-587-1113-44191367

Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Hylton 2-4, Barker 1-2, Patty 1-2, Bowles 1-3, Green 1-2, Jones 1-1, Kindred 1-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Barker 1, Roby 1, Hylton 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Hylton 5, Patty 3, Green 3, Petticord 3, Barker 2, Jones 2, Malone 2)

Steals: 8 (Bowles 2, Green 2, Barker 1, Jones 1, Malone 1, Hylton 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
TEXAS STATE (3-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hood325-212-32-40012
Leff231-60-01-5222
Bowie301-32-21-2034
Eaton292-110-00-1324
Taylor344-91-11-42110
Johnson120-10-03-5020
Thompson151-22-21-4034
Pruitt193-70-02-4218
Hill61-30-02-2012
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20018-637-814-3691546

Percentages: FG 28.571, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Pruitt 2-5, Taylor 1-4, Hood 0-6, Leff 0-2, Eaton 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Taylor 4, Hood 3, Leff 2, Bowie 2, Johnson 2, Thompson 1, Pruitt 1, Hill 1)

Steals: 10 (Bowie 2, Taylor 2, Pruitt 2, Hood 1, Eaton 1, Johnson 1, Thompson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Texas State81371846
Texas A&M1911211667

A_2,883

Officials_Ifeyinwa Seales, Margaret Tieman, Gina Cross

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you