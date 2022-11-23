|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M (4-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barker
|23
|4-12
|1-5
|1-5
|0
|1
|10
|Patty
|27
|5-10
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|11
|Bowles
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|3
|5
|Green
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|5
|Jones
|31
|5-7
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|1
|11
|Malone
|14
|3-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|Roby
|12
|2-3
|2-2
|4-5
|2
|0
|6
|Hylton
|24
|2-8
|4-4
|0-3
|6
|1
|10
|Petticord
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kindred
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|7-11
|13-44
|19
|13
|67
Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Hylton 2-4, Barker 1-2, Patty 1-2, Bowles 1-3, Green 1-2, Jones 1-1, Kindred 1-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Barker 1, Roby 1, Hylton 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Hylton 5, Patty 3, Green 3, Petticord 3, Barker 2, Jones 2, Malone 2)
Steals: 8 (Bowles 2, Green 2, Barker 1, Jones 1, Malone 1, Hylton 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS STATE (3-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hood
|32
|5-21
|2-3
|2-4
|0
|0
|12
|Leff
|23
|1-6
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|2
|Bowie
|30
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|4
|Eaton
|29
|2-11
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|4
|Taylor
|34
|4-9
|1-1
|1-4
|2
|1
|10
|Johnson
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|2
|0
|Thompson
|15
|1-2
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|4
|Pruitt
|19
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|1
|8
|Hill
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-63
|7-8
|14-36
|9
|15
|46
Percentages: FG 28.571, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Pruitt 2-5, Taylor 1-4, Hood 0-6, Leff 0-2, Eaton 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 16 (Taylor 4, Hood 3, Leff 2, Bowie 2, Johnson 2, Thompson 1, Pruitt 1, Hill 1)
Steals: 10 (Bowie 2, Taylor 2, Pruitt 2, Hood 1, Eaton 1, Johnson 1, Thompson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Texas State
|8
|13
|7
|18
|—
|46
|Texas A&M
|19
|11
|21
|16
|—
|67
A_2,883
Officials_Ifeyinwa Seales, Margaret Tieman, Gina Cross
