|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M (2-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barker
|22
|8-18
|1-2
|5-7
|1
|3
|17
|Patty
|23
|3-6
|2-4
|2-9
|1
|4
|8
|Bowles
|23
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|McKinzie Green
|22
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|3
|Jones
|31
|4-10
|3-3
|4-11
|1
|0
|11
|Malone
|15
|2-5
|2-3
|5-6
|0
|2
|6
|Roby
|14
|4-10
|2-4
|7-9
|1
|2
|10
|Kay Kay Green
|18
|2-7
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|5
|Hylton
|17
|2-5
|0-2
|1-3
|5
|2
|5
|Kindred
|15
|1-7
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-77
|11-22
|28-53
|15
|19
|73
Percentages: FG 37.662, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bowles 2-6, K.Green 1-4, Hylton 1-1, Patty 0-1, Jones 0-2, Kindred 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Patty 2, M.Green 1, Jones 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Barker 4, Patty 2, Malone 2, Bowles 1, Jones 1, K.Green 1, Kindred 1, Team 1)
Steals: 11 (Barker 2, M.Green 2, Hylton 2, Patty 1, Bowles 1, Malone 1, Roby 1, K.Green 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARMY (1-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hunter
|27
|5-9
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|4
|12
|Brown
|22
|0-5
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|Ericson
|31
|2-7
|2-2
|0-2
|9
|1
|8
|Lithgow
|30
|1-5
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|McNaughton
|25
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Ainsworth
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Hall
|12
|3-9
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|7
|Madison
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Laguna
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhine
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Richman
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|3
|Strippoli
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|George
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kearney
|7
|1-1
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|3
|6
|Warren
|4
|0-0
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-48
|10-16
|8-32
|12
|24
|49
Percentages: FG 35.417, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Ericson 2-2, Hall 1-1, Richman 1-3, Kearney 1-1, Brown 0-1, Lithgow 0-2, Rhine 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hall 1)
Turnovers: 23 (Ericson 7, Hunter 3, McNaughton 3, Brown 2, Lithgow 1, Ainsworth 1, Hall 1, Madison 1, Rhine 1, Strippoli 1, George 1, Kearney 1)
Steals: 2 (Hunter 1, McNaughton 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Army
|8
|8
|16
|17
|—
|49
|Texas A&M
|15
|20
|25
|13
|—
|73
A_2,856
Officials_Ryan Durham, Frank Steratore, Felicia Grinter
