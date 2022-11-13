FGFTReb
TEXAS A&M (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barker228-181-25-71317
Patty233-62-42-9148
Bowles232-70-00-1026
McKinzie Green221-21-20-1413
Jones314-103-34-111011
Malone152-52-35-6026
Roby144-102-47-91210
Kay Kay Green182-70-01-1225
Hylton172-50-21-3525
Kindred151-70-21-2012
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20029-7711-2228-53151973

Percentages: FG 37.662, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bowles 2-6, K.Green 1-4, Hylton 1-1, Patty 0-1, Jones 0-2, Kindred 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Patty 2, M.Green 1, Jones 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Barker 4, Patty 2, Malone 2, Bowles 1, Jones 1, K.Green 1, Kindred 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Barker 2, M.Green 2, Hylton 2, Patty 1, Bowles 1, Malone 1, Roby 1, K.Green 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ARMY (1-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hunter275-92-21-60412
Brown220-52-22-3022
Ericson312-72-20-2918
Lithgow301-50-21-3112
McNaughton252-40-00-2024
Ainsworth21-10-00-0002
Hall123-90-02-4147
Madison41-20-01-1022
Laguna10-00-00-0000
Rhine60-10-00-0010
Richman221-40-00-3143
Strippoli30-01-20-1001
George40-00-00-0000
Kearney71-13-40-0036
Warren40-00-20-2000
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20017-4810-168-32122449

Percentages: FG 35.417, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Ericson 2-2, Hall 1-1, Richman 1-3, Kearney 1-1, Brown 0-1, Lithgow 0-2, Rhine 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hall 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Ericson 7, Hunter 3, McNaughton 3, Brown 2, Lithgow 1, Ainsworth 1, Hall 1, Madison 1, Rhine 1, Strippoli 1, George 1, Kearney 1)

Steals: 2 (Hunter 1, McNaughton 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Army88161749
Texas A&M1520251373

A_2,856

Officials_Ryan Durham, Frank Steratore, Felicia Grinter

