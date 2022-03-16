ALCORN ST. (17-17)
Agnew 3-4 0-1 6, Henry 7-13 2-3 16, Brewton 8-18 1-1 20, Thomas 1-6 1-2 3, O.Walker 4-12 0-0 10, McQuarter 1-4 1-2 3, Thorn 1-7 0-0 2, Marshall 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-67 5-9 62.
Coleman 4-7 0-2 8, Jackson 4-7 1-1 10, Obaseki 1-5 0-0 2, Radford 4-8 5-5 14, Taylor 4-9 2-2 12, Diarra 2-4 8-8 12, Gordon 0-2 2-2 2, Hefner 2-8 2-2 6, Cash 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 1-1 2-2 4, Brown 0-2 4-4 4. Totals 22-53 26-28 74.
Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 5-13 (Brewton 3-5, O.Walker 2-5, Henry 0-1, Thorn 0-2), Texas A&M 4-20 (Taylor 2-6, Jackson 1-2, Radford 1-3, Obaseki 0-1, Diarra 0-2, Gordon 0-2, Hefner 0-4). Fouled Out_Thomas. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 31 (Henry 10), Texas A&M 34 (Radford 14). Assists_Alcorn St. 16 (Brewton, Thomas, Thorn 4), Texas A&M 14 (Jackson, Taylor 3). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 20, Texas A&M 13. A_6,379 (12,989).