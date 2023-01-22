FGFTReb
TEXAS A&M (6-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Malone273-53-53-5029
Patty301-30-00-51153
Bowles150-30-00-1040
Kay Kay Green385-70-01-35311
Kindred172-40-00-1135
Barker2110-113-60-50424
McKinzie Green162-20-00-4125
Hylton142-55-60-41110
Petticord223-80-01-2128
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20028-4811-176-34202675

Percentages: FG 58.333, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Petticord 2-4, Patty 1-2, Green 1-1, Kindred 1-2, Barker 1-1, Green 1-1, Hylton 1-3, Bowles 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Barker 2)

Turnovers: 19 (Hylton 7, Patty 3, Kindred 2, Malone 2, Petticord 2, Bowles 1, K.Green 1, M.Green 1)

Steals: 3 (K.Green 2, M.Green 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Patty 1)

FGFTReb
GEORGIA (13-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Isaacs162-30-01-4034
Brittney Smith311-93-35-6025
Battles383-88-100-24114
Lewis284-102-30-23311
Warren255-102-21-31213
Bates60-02-21-1012
Nicholson274-95-61-70113
Zoesha Smith60-00-00-0100
Chapman234-62-40-05211
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20023-5524-309-26141573

Percentages: FG 41.818, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Lewis 1-4, Warren 1-4, Chapman 1-2, Battles 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Warren 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Lewis 2, B.Smith 2, Team 2, Isaacs 1, Nicholson 1, Warren 1)

Steals: 12 (Battles 3, Chapman 2, Lewis 2, B.Smith 2, Warren 2, Isaacs 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Isaacs 1)

Georgia1618162373
Texas A&M1615202475

A_3,591

Officials_Saif Esho, Doug Knight, Katie Lukanich

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

