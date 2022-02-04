FGFTReb
TEXAS A&M (12-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Patty282-94-47-19148
Hoppie323-82-30-6229
Nixon292-133-30-4448
Pitts374-142-22-122211
Wells3810-236-82-43130
Malone00-00-00-0000
Roby112-51-35-6025
Green173-40-01-2016
Jones70-10-00-1020
Johnson10-00-00-0010
Perry00-00-00-0000
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20026-7718-2319-58121977

Percentages: FG 33.8, FT 78.3.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, 36.8 (Wells 4-9, Hoppie 1-2, Nixon 1-6, Pitts 1-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Pitts 1, Perry 1)

Turnovers: 7 (Hoppie 2, Nixon 2, Wells 2, Pitts 1)

Steals: 6 (Patty 2, Pitts 2, Hoppie 1, Wells 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ARKANSAS (14-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goforth271-60-00-3252
Langerman292-60-24-11234
Ramirez405-165-60-22117
Spencer408-152-60-73120
Wolfenbarger285-112-33-101212
Barnum142-64-60-5018
Eaton160-31-20-3011
Ellis60-10-02-3120
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20023-6414-2510-46111664

Percentages: FG 35.9, FT 56.0.

3-Point Goals: 4-23, 17.4 (Ramirez 2-6, Spencer 2-5, Goforth 0-2, Langerman 0-2, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Barnum 0-2, Eaton 0-3, Ellis 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Wolfenbarger 2, Goforth 1, Langerman 1, Ramirez 1, Spencer 1, Barnum 1, Ellis 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Spencer 4, Goforth 3, Ellis 2, Ramirez 1)

Steals: 2 (Spencer 1, Barnum 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Arkansas1416181664
Texas A&M2316251377

A_3,092

Officials_Felicia Grinter, Katie Lukanich, Michael McConnell

