|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M (12-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Patty
|28
|2-9
|4-4
|7-19
|1
|4
|8
|Hoppie
|32
|3-8
|2-3
|0-6
|2
|2
|9
|Nixon
|29
|2-13
|3-3
|0-4
|4
|4
|8
|Pitts
|37
|4-14
|2-2
|2-12
|2
|2
|11
|Wells
|38
|10-23
|6-8
|2-4
|3
|1
|30
|Malone
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|11
|2-5
|1-3
|5-6
|0
|2
|5
|Green
|17
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Jones
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Perry
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-77
|18-23
|19-58
|12
|19
|77
Percentages: FG 33.8, FT 78.3.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, 36.8 (Wells 4-9, Hoppie 1-2, Nixon 1-6, Pitts 1-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Pitts 1, Perry 1)
Turnovers: 7 (Hoppie 2, Nixon 2, Wells 2, Pitts 1)
Steals: 6 (Patty 2, Pitts 2, Hoppie 1, Wells 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS (14-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goforth
|27
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|5
|2
|Langerman
|29
|2-6
|0-2
|4-11
|2
|3
|4
|Ramirez
|40
|5-16
|5-6
|0-2
|2
|1
|17
|Spencer
|40
|8-15
|2-6
|0-7
|3
|1
|20
|Wolfenbarger
|28
|5-11
|2-3
|3-10
|1
|2
|12
|Barnum
|14
|2-6
|4-6
|0-5
|0
|1
|8
|Eaton
|16
|0-3
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|1
|Ellis
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-64
|14-25
|10-46
|11
|16
|64
Percentages: FG 35.9, FT 56.0.
3-Point Goals: 4-23, 17.4 (Ramirez 2-6, Spencer 2-5, Goforth 0-2, Langerman 0-2, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Barnum 0-2, Eaton 0-3, Ellis 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Wolfenbarger 2, Goforth 1, Langerman 1, Ramirez 1, Spencer 1, Barnum 1, Ellis 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Spencer 4, Goforth 3, Ellis 2, Ramirez 1)
Steals: 2 (Spencer 1, Barnum 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Arkansas
|14
|16
|18
|16
|—
|64
|Texas A&M
|23
|16
|25
|13
|—
|77
A_3,092
Officials_Felicia Grinter, Katie Lukanich, Michael McConnell