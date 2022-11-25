FGFTReb
TEXAS A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman305-82-41-36312
Garcia190-03-41-7133
Dennis303-110-01-7146
Gordon100-30-00-1210
Radford338-1111-132-50331
Taylor277-144-40-15321
Obaseki261-44-40-1326
Marble161-21-20-3033
Washington50-10-02-2020
Robinson40-10-01-1000
Totals20025-5525-318-31182482

Percentages: FG .455, FT .806.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor).

Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2).

Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki, Radford).

Technical Fouls: Dennis, 5:58 second; Coleman, 4:45 second.

FGFTReb
DEPAULMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson292-104-50-20510
Nelson273-50-01-2046
Penn387-136-85-100321
Gebrewhit311-30-01-5133
Gibson383-154-42-310113
Bynum172-76-81-30510
Raimey90-10-00-2010
Terry91-21-20-2213
Cruz20-00-00-0000
Totals20019-5621-2710-29132366

Percentages: FG .339, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Gibson 3-8, Johnson 2-7, Penn 1-1, Gebrewhit 1-3, Raimey 0-1, Terry 0-1, Bynum 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Penn 2, Gibson).

Turnovers: 15 (Bynum 4, Nelson 4, Gebrewhit 2, Johnson 2, Gibson, Raimey, Terry).

Steals: 8 (Gibson 6, Bynum, Gebrewhit).

Technical Fouls: Bynum, 6:29 second; Gebrewhit, 5:58 second.

Texas A&M384482
DePaul273966

A_2,703 (10,387).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you