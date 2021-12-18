|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAMAR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Senigaur
|34
|1-4
|0-0
|2-11
|3
|2
|3
|L.Smith
|20
|3-5
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|5
|6
|Catt
|30
|5-9
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|11
|Adams
|35
|4-11
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|12
|Harrison
|33
|5-11
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|3
|14
|Nickerson
|20
|2-3
|0-1
|4-6
|0
|3
|4
|Carpenter
|10
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|1
|McClure
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brooks
|7
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Reyes
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-47
|8-11
|11-35
|8
|21
|53
Percentages: FG .426, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Harrison 2-5, Adams 2-8, Senigaur 1-2, Brooks 0-1, L.Smith 0-1, McClure 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Catt 3, Nickerson 2, L.Smith, Senigaur).
Turnovers: 22 (Catt 4, Harrison 4, Adams 3, L.Smith 3, Nickerson 2, Senigaur 2, Brooks, Carpenter, McClure, Reyes).
Steals: 3 (Adams, Catt, Harrison).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M-CC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Keys
|27
|3-6
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|2
|6
|Mushila
|31
|3-6
|8-9
|4-6
|1
|1
|14
|Fryer
|36
|4-9
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|11
|Jackson
|27
|0-4
|4-4
|1-3
|4
|1
|4
|Tennyson
|33
|7-15
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|19
|Murdix
|19
|0-6
|2-2
|0-0
|5
|4
|2
|Nickelson
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Faramade
|9
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|1
|J.Roberts
|3
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|White
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-50
|17-21
|8-20
|17
|15
|57
Percentages: FG .340, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Tennyson 5-10, Fryer 1-4, Murdix 0-1, Nickelson 0-1, J.Roberts 0-2, Jackson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Fryer, Jackson).
Turnovers: 10 (Keys 2, Murdix 2, Mushila 2, Fryer, Jackson, Nickelson, Tennyson).
Steals: 10 (Mushila 3, Keys 2, Murdix 2, Faramade, Fryer, Jackson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lamar
|16
|37
|—
|53
|Texas A&M-CC
|19
|38
|—
|57
A_816 (10,000).