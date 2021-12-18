FGFTReb
LAMARMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Senigaur341-40-02-11323
L.Smith203-50-03-6156
Catt305-91-20-40311
Adams354-112-20-31012
Harrison335-112-22-42314
Nickerson202-30-14-6034
Carpenter100-01-20-0031
McClure100-30-00-0000
Brooks70-12-20-1102
Reyes10-00-00-0020
Totals20020-478-1111-3582153

Percentages: FG .426, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Harrison 2-5, Adams 2-8, Senigaur 1-2, Brooks 0-1, L.Smith 0-1, McClure 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Catt 3, Nickerson 2, L.Smith, Senigaur).

Turnovers: 22 (Catt 4, Harrison 4, Adams 3, L.Smith 3, Nickerson 2, Senigaur 2, Brooks, Carpenter, McClure, Reyes).

Steals: 3 (Adams, Catt, Harrison).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS A&M-CCMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Keys273-60-01-6126
Mushila313-68-94-61114
Fryer364-92-41-21211
Jackson270-44-41-3414
Tennyson337-150-00-14119
Murdix190-62-20-0542
Nickelson130-10-00-0100
Faramade90-01-21-1031
J.Roberts30-30-00-1000
White20-00-00-0010
Totals20017-5017-218-20171557

Percentages: FG .340, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Tennyson 5-10, Fryer 1-4, Murdix 0-1, Nickelson 0-1, J.Roberts 0-2, Jackson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fryer, Jackson).

Turnovers: 10 (Keys 2, Murdix 2, Mushila 2, Fryer, Jackson, Nickelson, Tennyson).

Steals: 10 (Mushila 3, Keys 2, Murdix 2, Faramade, Fryer, Jackson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lamar163753
Texas A&M-CC193857

A_816 (10,000).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you