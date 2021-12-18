LAMAR (2-10)
Senigaur 1-4 0-0 3, L.Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Catt 5-9 1-2 11, Adams 4-11 2-2 12, Harrison 5-11 2-2 14, Nickerson 2-3 0-1 4, Carpenter 0-0 1-2 1, McClure 0-3 0-0 0, Brooks 0-1 2-2 2, Reyes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 8-11 53.
Keys 3-6 0-0 6, Mushila 3-6 8-9 14, Fryer 4-9 2-4 11, Jackson 0-4 4-4 4, Tennyson 7-15 0-0 19, Murdix 0-6 2-2 2, Nickelson 0-1 0-0 0, Faramade 0-0 1-2 1, J.Roberts 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 17-21 57.
Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 19-16. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 5-19 (Harrison 2-5, Adams 2-8, Senigaur 1-2, Brooks 0-1, L.Smith 0-1, McClure 0-2), Texas A&M-CC 6-20 (Tennyson 5-10, Fryer 1-4, Murdix 0-1, Nickelson 0-1, Jackson 0-2, J.Roberts 0-2). Fouled Out_L.Smith. Rebounds_Lamar 35 (Senigaur 11), Texas A&M-CC 20 (Keys, Mushila 6). Assists_Lamar 8 (Senigaur 3), Texas A&M-CC 17 (Murdix 5). Total Fouls_Lamar 21, Texas A&M-CC 15. A_816 (10,000).