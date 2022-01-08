MCNEESE ST. (5-11)
Taylor 2-6 2-2 7, Medley-Bacon 3-3 4-6 10, Lewis 4-13 2-2 10, Massie 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 5-10 2-2 15, Shumate 1-4 1-2 3, Warren 1-4 2-2 5, English 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 17-43 15-18 54.
Keys 7-10 2-4 16, Mushila 4-10 1-1 10, Fryer 0-3 2-2 2, Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, Tennyson 4-7 2-2 12, Murdix 4-9 4-4 12, Smith 5-8 1-1 13, Faramade 1-3 0-0 2, Brinson 0-1 0-0 0, Nickelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 12-14 67.
Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 34-30. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 5-17 (Scott 3-8, Taylor 1-2, Warren 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Shumate 0-1, English 0-2), Texas A&M-CC 5-13 (Tennyson 2-3, Smith 2-4, Mushila 1-3, Brinson 0-1, Fryer 0-2). Fouled Out_Taylor. Rebounds_McNeese St. 29 (Medley-Bacon 9), Texas A&M-CC 23 (Keys, Mushila 7). Assists_McNeese St. 8 (Taylor 4), Texas A&M-CC 15 (Mushila, Jackson, Murdix 3). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 18, Texas A&M-CC 14.