|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henn
|33
|4-7
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|3
|10
|Hunt
|28
|4-7
|7-8
|1-6
|4
|2
|16
|Johnson
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|3
|Moore
|25
|2-5
|2-4
|0-2
|3
|2
|6
|T.Smith
|25
|5-7
|5-7
|2-4
|1
|1
|15
|Porter
|22
|4-10
|2-3
|0-4
|0
|2
|12
|Gatlin
|19
|1-4
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|2
|3
|Green
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|Tainamo
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-47
|16-23
|6-30
|13
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .468, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Henn 2-4, Porter 2-8, Hunt 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Gatlin 1-4, Moore 0-2, T.Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (T.Smith 2, Green, Moore, Porter, Tainamo).
Turnovers: 17 (Henn 4, Hunt 3, T.Smith 3, Tainamo 3, Johnson 2, Green, Moore).
Steals: 6 (Gatlin 2, Green, Porter, T.Smith, Tainamo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M-CC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brinson
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Keys
|30
|2-4
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|4
|Fryer
|28
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|8
|Jackson
|26
|7-11
|3-5
|0-1
|3
|2
|19
|M.Smith
|22
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|5
|Mushila
|19
|5-6
|4-7
|1-9
|0
|2
|14
|Tennyson
|19
|3-11
|2-3
|1-1
|1
|4
|9
|Murdix
|17
|0-4
|4-4
|4-5
|2
|2
|4
|Nickelson
|14
|0-2
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Roberts
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|15-22
|9-27
|8
|24
|69
Percentages: FG .429, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Fryer 2-2, Jackson 2-2, M.Smith 1-2, Tennyson 1-5, Brinson 0-2, Murdix 0-2, Nickelson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Mushila).
Turnovers: 13 (Keys 3, Mushila 3, Jackson 2, Murdix 2, M.Smith, Roberts, Tennyson).
Steals: 8 (Keys 2, M.Smith 2, Tennyson 2, Fryer, Murdix).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Denver
|34
|33
|—
|67
|Texas A&M-CC
|38
|31
|—
|69
A_124 (4,080).