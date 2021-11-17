FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Henn334-70-01-52310
Hunt284-77-81-64216
Johnson261-50-00-3113
Moore252-52-40-2326
T.Smith255-75-72-41115
Porter224-102-30-40212
Gatlin191-40-10-3123
Green111-20-01-1122
Tainamo110-00-01-2030
Totals20022-4716-236-30131867

Percentages: FG .468, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Henn 2-4, Porter 2-8, Hunt 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Gatlin 1-4, Moore 0-2, T.Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (T.Smith 2, Green, Moore, Porter, Tainamo).

Turnovers: 17 (Henn 4, Hunt 3, T.Smith 3, Tainamo 3, Johnson 2, Green, Moore).

Steals: 6 (Gatlin 2, Green, Porter, T.Smith, Tainamo).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS A&M-CCMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brinson232-50-01-3014
Keys302-40-11-2034
Fryer283-50-00-2048
Jackson267-113-50-13219
M.Smith222-70-00-1245
Mushila195-64-71-90214
Tennyson193-112-31-1149
Murdix170-44-44-5224
Nickelson140-22-21-3012
Roberts20-10-00-0010
Totals20024-5615-229-2782469

Percentages: FG .429, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Fryer 2-2, Jackson 2-2, M.Smith 1-2, Tennyson 1-5, Brinson 0-2, Murdix 0-2, Nickelson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mushila).

Turnovers: 13 (Keys 3, Mushila 3, Jackson 2, Murdix 2, M.Smith, Roberts, Tennyson).

Steals: 8 (Keys 2, M.Smith 2, Tennyson 2, Fryer, Murdix).

Technical Fouls: None.

Denver343367
Texas A&M-CC383169

A_124 (4,080).

