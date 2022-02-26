FGFTReb
TEXAS A&M-CCMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Keys161-50-02-8042
Mushila303-56-85-102312
Fryer285-80-01-41312
Jackson211-50-10-0132
Murdix262-86-63-71410
Smith244-75-51-30316
Brinson212-60-01-3215
Nickelson173-83-41-2209
Tennyson112-70-00-0105
Faramade61-10-00-1022
Totals20024-6020-2414-38102375

Percentages: FG .400, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Smith 3-5, Fryer 2-3, Brinson 1-2, Tennyson 1-4, Mushila 0-1, Nickelson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Murdix 4, Brinson 3, Mushila 2, Keys, Nickelson, Smith, Tennyson).

Steals: 10 (Murdix 4, Fryer 3, Jackson, Mushila, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOUSTON BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moore151-60-00-2012
Iyeyemi152-21-23-5015
Courseault345-132-30-20416
Long282-67-71-42312
Lee345-154-52-53214
Hofman233-61-12-4017
Tse222-42-20-1637
Tordoff190-04-42-3024
Proctor100-13-40-2043
Totals20020-5324-2810-28112170

Percentages: FG .377, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Courseault 4-9, Tse 1-2, Long 1-4, Hofman 0-2, Lee 0-4, Moore 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Iyeyemi 2, Proctor 2, Long, Moore, Tordoff).

Turnovers: 13 (Lee 4, Courseault 2, Hofman 2, Iyeyemi 2, Moore, Tordoff, Tse).

Steals: 10 (Lee 2, Proctor 2, Tse 2, Hofman, Iyeyemi, Long, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas A&M-CC413475
Houston Baptist274370

A_694 (1,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you