|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M-CC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Keys
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|4
|2
|Mushila
|30
|3-5
|6-8
|5-10
|2
|3
|12
|Fryer
|28
|5-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|12
|Jackson
|21
|1-5
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Murdix
|26
|2-8
|6-6
|3-7
|1
|4
|10
|Smith
|24
|4-7
|5-5
|1-3
|0
|3
|16
|Brinson
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|5
|Nickelson
|17
|3-8
|3-4
|1-2
|2
|0
|9
|Tennyson
|11
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Faramade
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|20-24
|14-38
|10
|23
|75
Percentages: FG .400, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Smith 3-5, Fryer 2-3, Brinson 1-2, Tennyson 1-4, Mushila 0-1, Nickelson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Murdix 4, Brinson 3, Mushila 2, Keys, Nickelson, Smith, Tennyson).
Steals: 10 (Murdix 4, Fryer 3, Jackson, Mushila, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|15
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Iyeyemi
|15
|2-2
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|1
|5
|Courseault
|34
|5-13
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|4
|16
|Long
|28
|2-6
|7-7
|1-4
|2
|3
|12
|Lee
|34
|5-15
|4-5
|2-5
|3
|2
|14
|Hofman
|23
|3-6
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|7
|Tse
|22
|2-4
|2-2
|0-1
|6
|3
|7
|Tordoff
|19
|0-0
|4-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Proctor
|10
|0-1
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|4
|3
|Totals
|200
|20-53
|24-28
|10-28
|11
|21
|70
Percentages: FG .377, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Courseault 4-9, Tse 1-2, Long 1-4, Hofman 0-2, Lee 0-4, Moore 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Iyeyemi 2, Proctor 2, Long, Moore, Tordoff).
Turnovers: 13 (Lee 4, Courseault 2, Hofman 2, Iyeyemi 2, Moore, Tordoff, Tse).
Steals: 10 (Lee 2, Proctor 2, Tse 2, Hofman, Iyeyemi, Long, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas A&M-CC
|41
|34
|—
|75
|Houston Baptist
|27
|43
|—
|70
A_694 (1,000).