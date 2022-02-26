Keys 1-5 0-0 2, Mushila 3-5 6-8 12, Fryer 5-8 0-0 12, Jackson 1-5 0-1 2, Murdix 2-8 6-6 10, Smith 4-7 5-5 16, Brinson 2-6 0-0 5, Nickelson 3-8 3-4 9, Tennyson 2-7 0-0 5, Faramade 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 20-24 75.
HOUSTON BAPTIST (9-16)
Moore 1-6 0-0 2, Iyeyemi 2-2 1-2 5, Courseault 5-13 2-3 16, Long 2-6 7-7 12, Lee 5-15 4-5 14, Hofman 3-6 1-1 7, Tse 2-4 2-2 7, Tordoff 0-0 4-4 4, Proctor 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 20-53 24-28 70.
Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 41-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 7-17 (Smith 3-5, Fryer 2-3, Brinson 1-2, Tennyson 1-4, Mushila 0-1, Nickelson 0-2), Houston Baptist 6-26 (Courseault 4-9, Tse 1-2, Long 1-4, Hofman 0-2, Lee 0-4, Moore 0-5). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 38 (Mushila 10), Houston Baptist 28 (Iyeyemi, Lee 5). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 10 (Mushila, Brinson, Nickelson 2), Houston Baptist 11 (Tse 6). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 23, Houston Baptist 21. A_694 (1,000).