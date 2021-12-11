FGFTReb
TEXAS A&M-CCMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Keys286-110-00-31112
Mushila181-20-01-3142
Fryer374-52-20-43213
Jackson271-62-21-4344
My.Smith152-62-21-4046
Tennyson275-126-80-31218
Nickelson192-31-10-1126
Murdix166-86-70-22419
Faramade81-23-72-2035
Roberts51-30-00-0102
Totals20029-5822-295-26132687

Percentages: FG .500, FT .759.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Fryer 3-4, Tennyson 2-5, Murdix 1-2, Nickelson 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Mushila 0-1, Roberts 0-2, My.Smith 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Keys).

Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 3, Mushila 3, Faramade 2, Fryer 2, Murdix 2, Keys, My.Smith, Nickelson, Tennyson).

Steals: 9 (Jackson 3, Fryer 2, Mushila 2, Keys, Nickelson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEBRASKA-OMAHAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Evans283-60-01-5208
Ferrarini282-114-50-1349
Lemetti283-62-20-63311
Ma.Smith282-72-20-5526
Hughes306-97-114-70119
Arop213-53-42-62210
Roe153-52-23-3138
Brougham120-10-10-1030
Tut81-10-00-1042
Frickenstein20-00-00-0010
Totals20023-5120-2710-35162373

Percentages: FG .451, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lemetti 3-6, Evans 2-4, Arop 1-1, Ferrarini 1-7, Ma.Smith 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ma.Smith 2, Evans).

Turnovers: 22 (Ferrarini 6, Lemetti 4, Arop 3, Hughes 3, Ma.Smith 3, Tut 2, Roe).

Steals: 5 (Evans 2, Ferrarini 2, Roe).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas A&M-CC355287
Nebraska-Omaha363773

A_1,058 (7,500).

