|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M-CC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Keys
|28
|6-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|12
|Mushila
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|2
|Fryer
|37
|4-5
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|2
|13
|Jackson
|27
|1-6
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|4
|4
|My.Smith
|15
|2-6
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|6
|Tennyson
|27
|5-12
|6-8
|0-3
|1
|2
|18
|Nickelson
|19
|2-3
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Murdix
|16
|6-8
|6-7
|0-2
|2
|4
|19
|Faramade
|8
|1-2
|3-7
|2-2
|0
|3
|5
|Roberts
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-58
|22-29
|5-26
|13
|26
|87
Percentages: FG .500, FT .759.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Fryer 3-4, Tennyson 2-5, Murdix 1-2, Nickelson 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Mushila 0-1, Roberts 0-2, My.Smith 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Keys).
Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 3, Mushila 3, Faramade 2, Fryer 2, Murdix 2, Keys, My.Smith, Nickelson, Tennyson).
Steals: 9 (Jackson 3, Fryer 2, Mushila 2, Keys, Nickelson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA-OMAHA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Evans
|28
|3-6
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|0
|8
|Ferrarini
|28
|2-11
|4-5
|0-1
|3
|4
|9
|Lemetti
|28
|3-6
|2-2
|0-6
|3
|3
|11
|Ma.Smith
|28
|2-7
|2-2
|0-5
|5
|2
|6
|Hughes
|30
|6-9
|7-11
|4-7
|0
|1
|19
|Arop
|21
|3-5
|3-4
|2-6
|2
|2
|10
|Roe
|15
|3-5
|2-2
|3-3
|1
|3
|8
|Brougham
|12
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Tut
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Frickenstein
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|20-27
|10-35
|16
|23
|73
Percentages: FG .451, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lemetti 3-6, Evans 2-4, Arop 1-1, Ferrarini 1-7, Ma.Smith 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ma.Smith 2, Evans).
Turnovers: 22 (Ferrarini 6, Lemetti 4, Arop 3, Hughes 3, Ma.Smith 3, Tut 2, Roe).
Steals: 5 (Evans 2, Ferrarini 2, Roe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas A&M-CC
|35
|52
|—
|87
|Nebraska-Omaha
|36
|37
|—
|73
A_1,058 (7,500).