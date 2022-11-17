FGFTReb
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D.Williams181-20-01-3212
Zdor306-62-30-00315
Brashear151-31-10-2103
Johnston206-73-40-23119
Johnson265-81-60-55411
Holiman222-54-50-2138
Ward192-30-10-1014
C.Jackson181-34-61-3026
Freeman141-10-00-2212
Horiuk101-23-42-2115
Shanu80-00-01-3130
Totals20026-4018-305-25162075

Percentages: FG .650, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Johnston 4-4, Zdor 1-1, C.Jackson 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Holiman 0-1, Ward 0-1, Brashear 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (C.Jackson, Horiuk, Shanu, Zdor).

Turnovers: 24 (Johnston 6, Johnson 5, Freeman 3, Holiman 3, C.Jackson 2, Zdor 2, Brashear, D.Williams, Ward).

Steals: 3 (C.Jackson, Johnson, Ward).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS A&M-CCMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mushila282-71-24-8525
Fryer274-60-02-5339
J.Jackson223-70-01-3337
Murdix295-103-31-36313
Tennyson217-104-50-10320
Nickelson232-32-21-2136
R.Williams227-154-40-31224
Sangha183-82-22-3148
Grandberry30-00-00-0200
Kern30-20-00-0010
Marshall20-00-00-0000
Roberts21-22-21-1005
Totals20034-7018-2012-29222497

Percentages: FG .486, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (R.Williams 6-11, Tennyson 2-4, J.Jackson 1-2, Roberts 1-2, Fryer 1-3, Murdix 0-1, Nickelson 0-1, Mushila 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Mushila 3, Sangha 2, J.Jackson, Murdix, Nickelson, R.Williams).

Steals: 14 (Murdix 4, Mushila 4, J.Jackson 2, R.Williams 2, Fryer, Roberts).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Rio Grande Valley383775
Texas A&M-CC475097

A_1,493 (10,000).

