|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Williams
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|2
|Zdor
|30
|6-6
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|3
|15
|Brashear
|15
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Johnston
|20
|6-7
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|1
|19
|Johnson
|26
|5-8
|1-6
|0-5
|5
|4
|11
|Holiman
|22
|2-5
|4-5
|0-2
|1
|3
|8
|Ward
|19
|2-3
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|C.Jackson
|18
|1-3
|4-6
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Freeman
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Horiuk
|10
|1-2
|3-4
|2-2
|1
|1
|5
|Shanu
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-40
|18-30
|5-25
|16
|20
|75
Percentages: FG .650, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Johnston 4-4, Zdor 1-1, C.Jackson 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Holiman 0-1, Ward 0-1, Brashear 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (C.Jackson, Horiuk, Shanu, Zdor).
Turnovers: 24 (Johnston 6, Johnson 5, Freeman 3, Holiman 3, C.Jackson 2, Zdor 2, Brashear, D.Williams, Ward).
Steals: 3 (C.Jackson, Johnson, Ward).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M-CC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mushila
|28
|2-7
|1-2
|4-8
|5
|2
|5
|Fryer
|27
|4-6
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|3
|9
|J.Jackson
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|3
|7
|Murdix
|29
|5-10
|3-3
|1-3
|6
|3
|13
|Tennyson
|21
|7-10
|4-5
|0-1
|0
|3
|20
|Nickelson
|23
|2-3
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|6
|R.Williams
|22
|7-15
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|24
|Sangha
|18
|3-8
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|4
|8
|Grandberry
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Kern
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Marshall
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Roberts
|2
|1-2
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|34-70
|18-20
|12-29
|22
|24
|97
Percentages: FG .486, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (R.Williams 6-11, Tennyson 2-4, J.Jackson 1-2, Roberts 1-2, Fryer 1-3, Murdix 0-1, Nickelson 0-1, Mushila 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Mushila 3, Sangha 2, J.Jackson, Murdix, Nickelson, R.Williams).
Steals: 14 (Murdix 4, Mushila 4, J.Jackson 2, R.Williams 2, Fryer, Roberts).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|38
|37
|—
|75
|Texas A&M-CC
|47
|50
|—
|97
A_1,493 (10,000).
