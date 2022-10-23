|Houston Christian
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|0
|7
|17
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
HCU_FG Enriquez 47, 04:51
Second Quarter
TAMC_Armstrong 15 pass from Rodriguez (Adagbon kick), 05:01
Third Quarter
TAMC_FG Adagbon 49, 10:24
TAMC_Noble 32 interception return (Adagbon kick), 10:14
TAMC_Nellor 6 run (Adagbon kick), 02:19
Fourth Quarter
TAMC_Smith 14 run (Adagbon kick), 07:00
|HCU
|TAMC
|First downs
|11
|22
|Rushes-yards
|21-96
|47-166
|Passing
|107
|209
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-43-2
|17-31-0
|Return Yards
|16
|50
|Punts-Avg.
|10-35.8
|10-34.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|3-0
|Penalty-Yards
|6-43
|16-107
|Time of Possession
|22:24
|37:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston Christian, Is. Mahdi 5-65, Na. Livingston 10-39, RJ. Smith 2-4, Fu. Woods 1-3, Ja. Brown 1-1, Ju. Fomby 1-(minus 4), Team 1-(minus 12). Texas A&M-Commerce, BJ. Phillips 6-56, Sp. Long 11-28, JT. Smith 4-20, Re. Branch 4-19, BJ. Busbee 3-16, Ca. Nellor 3-15, Er. Rodriguez 12-13, De. Hosey 3-6, Team 1-(minus 7).
PASSING_Houston Christian, Ju. Fomby 23-43-2-107. Texas A&M-Commerce, Er. Rodriguez 17-30-0-209, Team 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Houston Christian, De. McMillan 6-36, De. Young 3-22, Ve. Harrell 4-19, De. Cormier 2-15, Is. Fuller 2-5, Ad. Green 1-5, Is. Mahdi 2-4, Da. Sherfield 1-2, RJ. Smith 1-2, Ka. Reynolds 1-(minus 3). Texas A&M-Commerce, An. Armstrong 6-102, Ja. Proctor 3-34, Ke. Snell 2-25, BJ. Busbee 2-23, Sp. Long 2-18, Ke. Street 1-5, Re. Branch 1-2.
