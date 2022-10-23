Houston Christian30003
Texas A&M-Commerce0717731

First Quarter

HCU_FG Enriquez 47, 04:51

Second Quarter

TAMC_Armstrong 15 pass from Rodriguez (Adagbon kick), 05:01

Third Quarter

TAMC_FG Adagbon 49, 10:24

TAMC_Noble 32 interception return (Adagbon kick), 10:14

TAMC_Nellor 6 run (Adagbon kick), 02:19

Fourth Quarter

TAMC_Smith 14 run (Adagbon kick), 07:00

HCUTAMC
First downs1122
Rushes-yards21-9647-166
Passing107209
Comp-Att-Int23-43-217-31-0
Return Yards1650
Punts-Avg.10-35.810-34.5
Fumbles-Lost2-03-0
Penalty-Yards6-4316-107
Time of Possession22:2437:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston Christian, Is. Mahdi 5-65, Na. Livingston 10-39, RJ. Smith 2-4, Fu. Woods 1-3, Ja. Brown 1-1, Ju. Fomby 1-(minus 4), Team 1-(minus 12). Texas A&M-Commerce, BJ. Phillips 6-56, Sp. Long 11-28, JT. Smith 4-20, Re. Branch 4-19, BJ. Busbee 3-16, Ca. Nellor 3-15, Er. Rodriguez 12-13, De. Hosey 3-6, Team 1-(minus 7).

PASSING_Houston Christian, Ju. Fomby 23-43-2-107. Texas A&M-Commerce, Er. Rodriguez 17-30-0-209, Team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Houston Christian, De. McMillan 6-36, De. Young 3-22, Ve. Harrell 4-19, De. Cormier 2-15, Is. Fuller 2-5, Ad. Green 1-5, Is. Mahdi 2-4, Da. Sherfield 1-2, RJ. Smith 1-2, Ka. Reynolds 1-(minus 3). Texas A&M-Commerce, An. Armstrong 6-102, Ja. Proctor 3-34, Ke. Snell 2-25, BJ. Busbee 2-23, Sp. Long 2-18, Ke. Street 1-5, Re. Branch 1-2.

