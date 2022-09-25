|North American
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|21
|21
|14
|7
|—
|63
First Quarter
North American_FG Creber 49, 13:13
TAMC_Armstrong 49 pass from Dinkelmann (Adagbon kick), 11:55
TAMC_Armstrong 42 pass from Dinkelmann (Adagbon kick), 08:39
TAMC_Armstrong 5 pass from Dinkelmann (Adagbon kick), 03:04
Second Quarter
TAMC_Dinkelmann 1 run (Adagbon kick), 12:25
TAMC_Smith 48 run (Adagbon kick), 06:43
TAMC_Phillips 2 run (Adagbon kick), 00:52
Third Quarter
TAMC_Branch 22 run (Adagbon kick), 07:11
TAMC_Smith 55 run (Adagbon kick), 04:35
Fourth Quarter
TAMC_Oliver 5 run (Adagbon kick), 05:52
|North American
|TAMC
|First downs
|4
|24
|Rushes-yards
|24-13
|33-242
|Passing
|5
|245
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-19-0
|21-28-0
|Return Yards
|13
|44
|Punts-Avg.
|10-35.0
|1-35.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|4-31
|5-50
|Time of Possession
|29:12
|30:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_North American, Ta. Canty 8-27, De. Green-Hadnot 2-14, Da. Harris 5-4, Ke. Williams 1-2, Ga. Dawson 1-1, Jo. Hess 7-(minus 35). Texas A&M-Commerce, JT. Smith 3-106, De. Hosey 8-43, Re. Branch 2-36, BJ. Phillips 9-34, Da. Frasch 3-12, Ty. Oliver 3-9, Sp. Long 2-4, Ca. Nellor 1-4, Za. Dinkelmann 2-(minus 6).
PASSING_North American, Jo. Hess 6-19-0-5. Texas A&M-Commerce, Za. Dinkelmann 20-25-0-238, Ty. Oliver 1-3-0-7.
RECEIVING_North American, De. Green-Hadnot 3-5, Da. Phillips 1-2, Ph. Alexander 1-0, Re. Smothers 1-(minus 2). Texas A&M-Commerce, An. Armstrong 4-119, Ja. Proctor 4-41, BJ. Busbee 1-22, Da. Polty 2-20, Sp. Long 2-16, Re. Branch 2-13, Ke. Street 3-11, Ke. Snell 2-7, JT. Smith 1-(minus 4).
