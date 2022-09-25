North American30003
Texas A&M-Commerce212114763

First Quarter

North American_FG Creber 49, 13:13

TAMC_Armstrong 49 pass from Dinkelmann (Adagbon kick), 11:55

TAMC_Armstrong 42 pass from Dinkelmann (Adagbon kick), 08:39

TAMC_Armstrong 5 pass from Dinkelmann (Adagbon kick), 03:04

Second Quarter

TAMC_Dinkelmann 1 run (Adagbon kick), 12:25

TAMC_Smith 48 run (Adagbon kick), 06:43

TAMC_Phillips 2 run (Adagbon kick), 00:52

Third Quarter

TAMC_Branch 22 run (Adagbon kick), 07:11

TAMC_Smith 55 run (Adagbon kick), 04:35

Fourth Quarter

TAMC_Oliver 5 run (Adagbon kick), 05:52

North AmericanTAMC
First downs424
Rushes-yards24-1333-242
Passing5245
Comp-Att-Int6-19-021-28-0
Return Yards1344
Punts-Avg.10-35.01-35.0
Fumbles-Lost3-00-0
Penalty-Yards4-315-50
Time of Possession29:1230:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_North American, Ta. Canty 8-27, De. Green-Hadnot 2-14, Da. Harris 5-4, Ke. Williams 1-2, Ga. Dawson 1-1, Jo. Hess 7-(minus 35). Texas A&M-Commerce, JT. Smith 3-106, De. Hosey 8-43, Re. Branch 2-36, BJ. Phillips 9-34, Da. Frasch 3-12, Ty. Oliver 3-9, Sp. Long 2-4, Ca. Nellor 1-4, Za. Dinkelmann 2-(minus 6).

PASSING_North American, Jo. Hess 6-19-0-5. Texas A&M-Commerce, Za. Dinkelmann 20-25-0-238, Ty. Oliver 1-3-0-7.

RECEIVING_North American, De. Green-Hadnot 3-5, Da. Phillips 1-2, Ph. Alexander 1-0, Re. Smothers 1-(minus 2). Texas A&M-Commerce, An. Armstrong 4-119, Ja. Proctor 4-41, BJ. Busbee 1-22, Da. Polty 2-20, Sp. Long 2-16, Re. Branch 2-13, Ke. Street 3-11, Ke. Snell 2-7, JT. Smith 1-(minus 4).

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

