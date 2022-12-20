|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS-ARLINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|23
|4-5
|1-1
|2-9
|1
|4
|9
|Gibson
|26
|5-8
|0-2
|0-4
|4
|0
|12
|Humphrey
|31
|3-8
|5-6
|0-2
|2
|3
|11
|Johnson-Cash
|25
|5-8
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|12
|Weaver
|33
|3-7
|2-4
|5-10
|2
|3
|8
|Walker
|17
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|6
|Castro
|15
|0-4
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Talbot
|14
|2-5
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|8
|Anderson
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Young
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-57
|12-18
|12-39
|12
|14
|68
Percentages: FG .456, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Gibson 2-3, Johnson-Cash 2-3, Anderson 0-1, Walker 0-2, Weaver 0-2, Talbot 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson-Cash, Wilson).
Turnovers: 17 (Humphrey 4, Johnson-Cash 4, Gibson 3, Wilson 3, Walker 2, Talbot).
Steals: 10 (Humphrey 4, Gibson 3, Weaver 2, Johnson-Cash).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hawthorne
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|4
|0
|Meeks
|25
|4-8
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|13
|Roberts
|39
|8-17
|3-3
|0-2
|3
|2
|24
|Shabazz
|35
|4-13
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|4
|11
|Williams
|28
|0-4
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|Kunen
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|2
|Gigiberia
|10
|1-3
|1-4
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Bieker
|9
|2-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Rishwain
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Markovetskyy
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Rocak
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|8-12
|5-24
|13
|19
|63
Percentages: FG .382, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Roberts 5-8, Meeks 3-6, Shabazz 3-9, Bieker 1-1, Rishwain 1-1, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-2, Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Gigiberia 3, Shabazz 3, Hawthorne 2, Meeks 2, Rocak 2, Rishwain, Roberts, Williams).
Steals: 8 (Kunen 2, Roberts 2, Shabazz 2, Bieker, Hawthorne).
Technical Fouls: coach Chris Gerlufsen, 14:55 second; Shabazz, 3:48 second.
|Texas-Arlington
|38
|30
|—
|68
|San Francisco
|27
|36
|—
|63
.
