FGFTReb
TEXAS-ARLINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson234-51-12-9149
Gibson265-80-20-44012
Humphrey313-85-60-22311
Johnson-Cash255-80-02-40012
Weaver333-72-45-10238
Walker173-90-01-4106
Castro150-40-12-4000
Talbot142-54-40-1008
Anderson90-20-00-0210
Young71-10-00-1032
Totals20026-5712-1812-39121468

Percentages: FG .456, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Gibson 2-3, Johnson-Cash 2-3, Anderson 0-1, Walker 0-2, Weaver 0-2, Talbot 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson-Cash, Wilson).

Turnovers: 17 (Humphrey 4, Johnson-Cash 4, Gibson 3, Wilson 3, Walker 2, Talbot).

Steals: 10 (Humphrey 4, Gibson 3, Weaver 2, Johnson-Cash).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN FRANCISCOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hawthorne130-20-03-6040
Meeks254-82-20-30213
Roberts398-173-30-23224
Shabazz354-130-01-73411
Williams280-42-21-3322
Kunen251-40-00-2302
Gigiberia101-31-40-0123
Bieker92-30-10-0005
Rishwain91-10-00-1013
Markovetskyy50-00-00-0010
Rocak20-00-00-0000
Totals20021-558-125-24131963

Percentages: FG .382, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Roberts 5-8, Meeks 3-6, Shabazz 3-9, Bieker 1-1, Rishwain 1-1, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-2, Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Gigiberia 3, Shabazz 3, Hawthorne 2, Meeks 2, Rocak 2, Rishwain, Roberts, Williams).

Steals: 8 (Kunen 2, Roberts 2, Shabazz 2, Bieker, Hawthorne).

Technical Fouls: coach Chris Gerlufsen, 14:55 second; Shabazz, 3:48 second.

Texas-Arlington383068
San Francisco273663

.

