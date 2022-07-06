Orioles second. Austin Hays strikes out swinging. Adley Rutschman walks. Ramon Urias walks. Adley Rutschman to second. Rougned Odor pops out to shallow infield to Nathaniel Lowe. Ryan McKenna singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Ramon Urias scores. Adley Rutschman scores. Throwing error by Corey Seager. Jorge Mateo called out on strikes.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Rangers 0.
Rangers fifth. Kole Calhoun doubles to right field. Brad Miller grounds out to first base to Trey Mancini. Kole Calhoun to third. Leody Taveras doubles to right field. Kole Calhoun scores. Charlie Culberson pops out to Trey Mancini. Marcus Semien flies out to center field to Ryan McKenna.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Rangers 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.