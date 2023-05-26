Orioles first. Cedric Mullins lines out to deep right field to Adolis Garcia. Adley Rutschman homers to right field. Anthony Santander strikes out on a foul tip. Ryan Mountcastle grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 1, Rangers 0.
Rangers second. Josh Jung flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Josh H. Smith strikes out swinging. Robbie Grossman walks. Leody Taveras homers to right field. Robbie Grossman scores. Sandy Leon strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 2, Orioles 1.
Rangers fourth. Adolis Garcia called out on strikes. Josh Jung triples to right field. Josh H. Smith singles to right field. Josh Jung scores. Robbie Grossman homers to center field. Josh H. Smith scores. Leody Taveras walks. Sandy Leon singles to right field. Leody Taveras to second. Marcus Semien reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Sandy Leon to second. Leody Taveras to third. Fielding error by Jorge Mateo. Corey Seager homers to center field. Marcus Semien scores. Sandy Leon scores. Leody Taveras scores. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Adam Frazier to Ryan Mountcastle. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Josh Jung singles to center field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Josh H. Smith singles to left field. Josh Jung to second. Robbie Grossman grounds out to shallow infield, Adam Frazier to Ryan Mountcastle.
8 runs, 7 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rangers 10, Orioles 1.
Orioles eighth. Ryan O'Hearn doubles. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging. Cedric Mullins strikes out swinging. Adley Rutschman singles to left field. Ryan O'Hearn to third. Terrin Vavra singles to shortstop. Adley Rutschman to second. Ryan O'Hearn scores. Ryan Mountcastle singles to right field. Terrin Vavra to second. Adley Rutschman to third. Ramon Urias grounds out to first base, Nathaniel Lowe to John King.
1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rangers 10, Orioles 2.
Rangers ninth. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Gunnar Henderson to Ryan Mountcastle. Josh Jung singles to right field. Josh H. Smith singles to shallow right field. Josh Jung to second. Brad Miller pinch-hitting for Robbie Grossman. Brad Miller doubles to deep right center field. Josh H. Smith to third. Josh Jung scores. Leody Taveras singles to right field. Brad Miller to third. Josh H. Smith scores. Sandy Leon grounds out to shortstop. Leody Taveras out at second.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 12, Orioles 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.