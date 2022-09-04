Rangers first. Marcus Semien walks. Corey Seager flies out to shallow left field to Franchy Cordero. Nathaniel Lowe singles to deep right field. Marcus Semien to third. Adolis Garcia doubles. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Marcus Semien scores. Jonah Heim grounds out to second base to Triston Casas. Adolis Garcia to third. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Leody Taveras grounds out to first base to Triston Casas.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Red sox 0.
Red sox first. Tommy Pham singles to center field. Alex Verdugo singles to right field. Tommy Pham to second. Xander Bogaerts doubles to deep right center field. Alex Verdugo to third. Tommy Pham scores. Rafael Devers pops out to shallow left field to Ezequiel Duran. Trevor Story homers to left field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Alex Verdugo scores. Triston Casas flies out to deep right field to Adolis Garcia. Rob Refsnyder walks. Franchy Cordero strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 4, Rangers 2.
Red sox second. Connor Wong walks. Tommy Pham hit by pitch. Connor Wong to second. Alex Verdugo flies out to deep center field to Leody Taveras. Connor Wong to third. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. Tommy Pham to second. Connor Wong scores. Rafael Devers pops out to Nathaniel Lowe. Trevor Story strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 5, Rangers 2.
