White sox first. AJ Pollock called out on strikes. Andrew Vaughn pops out to shallow center field to Marcus Semien. Luis Robert singles to left field. Jose Abreu walks. Jake Burger singles to shallow center field. Jose Abreu to second. Luis Robert scores. Adam Engel strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 1, Rangers 0.
Rangers third. Zach Reks singles to left field. Eli White homers to center field. Zach Reks scores. Marcus Semien pops out to shallow center field to Leury Garcia. Corey Seager grounds out to second base, Leury Garcia to Jose Abreu. Adolis Garcia singles to right field. Kole Calhoun grounds out to second base, Leury Garcia to Jose Abreu.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, White sox 1.
Rangers fourth. Jonah Heim flies out to center field to Luis Robert. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Ezequiel Duran singles to center field. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Zach Reks singles to shallow left field. Ezequiel Duran to second. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Eli White out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Adam Engel. Ezequiel Duran to third. Nathaniel Lowe scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, White sox 1.
White sox seventh. Leury Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Reese McGuire singles to shallow center field. Danny Mendick walks. Reese McGuire to second. AJ Pollock reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Danny Mendick to second. Reese McGuire to third. Fielding error by Ezequiel Duran. Andrew Vaughn singles to shallow right field. AJ Pollock to third. Danny Mendick scores. Reese McGuire scores. Luis Robert pops out to shallow infield to Marcus Semien. Jose Abreu grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rangers 3, White sox 3.
Rangers eleventh. Nathaniel Lowe singles to shallow right field. Jonah Heim to third. Ezequiel Duran homers to center field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Jonah Heim scores. Charlie Culberson grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Ruiz to Jose Abreu. Eli White walks. Marcus Semien flies out to deep left field to AJ Pollock. Corey Seager strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 6, White sox 3.
White sox eleventh. Leury Garcia hit by pitch. Seby Zavala out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Leury Garcia to second. Josh Harrison scores. Danny Mendick triples to left center field. Leury Garcia scores. AJ Pollock singles to shallow center field. Danny Mendick scores. Andrew Vaughn pops out to Nathaniel Lowe. Luis Robert strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 6, White sox 6.
Rangers twelfth. Adolis Garcia singles to shallow center field. Corey Seager to third. Kole Calhoun grounds out to first base to Jose Abreu. Jonah Heim singles to right field. Adolis Garcia scores. Corey Seager scores. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging. Ezequiel Duran strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 8, White sox 6.
