Rangers first. Marcus Semien flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Josh Jung singles to deep left field. Adolis Garcia doubles to deep left center field. Josh Jung scores. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to second base, Zach Remillard to Andrew Vaughn.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 1, White sox 0.
Rangers third. Marcus Semien flies out to center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Corey Seager grounds out to second base, Zach Remillard to Andrew Vaughn. Josh Jung homers to left field. Adolis Garcia flies out to Clint Frazier.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 2, White sox 0.
Rangers fourth. Nathaniel Lowe singles to right field. Jonah Heim lines out to center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Ezequiel Duran flies out to deep right field to Clint Frazier. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Mitch Garver singles to deep left field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Leody Taveras strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, White sox 0.
White sox sixth. Zach Remillard lines out to deep right field to Adolis Garcia. Andrew Benintendi strikes out swinging. Andrew Vaughn homers to left field. Luis Robert Jr. homers to center field. Eloy Jimenez singles to center field. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to third base, Josh Jung to Nathaniel Lowe.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, White sox 2.
Rangers seventh. Marcus Semien singles to deep center field. Corey Seager grounds out to third base, Jake Burger to Andrew Vaughn. Marcus Semien to second. Josh Jung grounds out to first base, Andrew Vaughn to Aaron Bummer. Marcus Semien to third. Adolis Garcia walks. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Adolis Garcia to second. Jonah Heim singles to right field. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Adolis Garcia scores. Marcus Semien scores. Ezequiel Duran called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 5, White sox 2.
