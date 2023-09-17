Rangers second. Mitch Garver lines out to shallow left field to Gabriel Arias. Robbie Grossman strikes out swinging. Leody Taveras doubles to deep center field. Josh H. Smith doubles to deep right field. Leody Taveras scores. Evan Carter is intentionally walked. Austin Hedges strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 1, Guardians 0.
Guardians fourth. Jose Ramirez homers to left field. Josh Naylor singles to left field. Ramon Laureano doubles to deep left center field. Josh Naylor to third. Andres Gimenez singles to left field. Ramon Laureano to third. Josh Naylor scores. Tyler Freeman singles to center field. Andres Gimenez to second. Ramon Laureano scores. Will Brennan singles to center field. Tyler Freeman to second. Andres Gimenez to third. Gabriel Arias singles to center field. Will Brennan to second. Tyler Freeman scores. Andres Gimenez scores. Cam Gallagher called out on strikes. Steven Kwan singles to shallow center field. Gabriel Arias to third. Will Brennan scores. Jose Ramirez grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan Hernandez to Nathaniel Lowe. Steven Kwan to second. Gabriel Arias scores. Josh Naylor is intentionally walked. Ramon Laureano hit by pitch. Josh Naylor to second. Steven Kwan to third. Andres Gimenez doubles to left field. Ramon Laureano to third. Josh Naylor scores. Steven Kwan scores. Tyler Freeman lines out to left field to Evan Carter.
9 runs, 9 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 9, Rangers 1.
Rangers ninth. Josh H. Smith grounds out to second base, Jose Tena to David Fry. Evan Carter reaches on error. Fielding error by Jose Tena. Austin Hedges called out on strikes. Ezequiel Duran doubles to deep left center field. Evan Carter scores. Jonathan Ornelas called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 9, Rangers 2.
