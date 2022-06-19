Rangers first. Marcus Semien flies out to shallow center field to Victor Reyes. Corey Seager homers to left field. Adolis Garcia grounds out to third base, Harold Castro to Spencer Torkelson. Kole Calhoun grounds out to shortstop, Harold Castro to Spencer Torkelson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, Tigers 0.
Tigers first. Victor Reyes singles to shallow center field. Harold Castro hit by pitch. Victor Reyes to second. Robbie Grossman homers to right field. Harold Castro scores. Victor Reyes scores. Javier Baez singles to shortstop. Riley Greene grounds out to shallow infield, Jonah Heim to Nathaniel Lowe. Javier Baez to second. Spencer Torkelson strikes out on a foul tip. Eric Haase grounds out to shallow infield, Ezequiel Duran to Nathaniel Lowe.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, Rangers 1.
Rangers fourth. Corey Seager walks. Adolis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Corey Seager out at second. Kole Calhoun flies out to center field to Robbie Grossman. Jonah Heim walks. Nathaniel Lowe singles to right field. Jonah Heim to third. Adolis Garcia scores. Ezequiel Duran grounds out to first base, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 3, Rangers 2.
Rangers fifth. Brad Miller pops out to shallow left field to Javier Baez. Leody Taveras lines out to deep left center field to Robbie Grossman. Marcus Semien singles to shallow center field. Corey Seager walks. Marcus Semien to third. Adolis Garcia singles to left field. Corey Seager to second. Marcus Semien scores. Kole Calhoun lines out to right field to Victor Reyes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 3, Tigers 3.
Tigers fifth. Victor Reyes singles to center field. Harold Castro reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Victor Reyes out at second. Robbie Grossman walks. Harold Castro to second. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Robbie Grossman out at second. Harold Castro to third. Riley Greene walks. Spencer Torkelson singles to shallow center field. Riley Greene to third. Javier Baez scores. Harold Castro scores. Eric Haase walks. Spencer Torkelson to second. Jonathan Schoop called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Tigers 5, Rangers 3.
Tigers eighth. Spencer Torkelson singles to second base. Eric Haase strikes out swinging. Jonathan Schoop singles to right field. Spencer Torkelson to second. Tucker Barnhart reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jonathan Schoop to third. Spencer Torkelson scores. Victor Reyes pops out to Ezequiel Duran. Kody Clemens walks. Tucker Barnhart to second. Robbie Grossman singles to shallow right field. Kody Clemens to second. Tucker Barnhart out at home. Jonathan Schoop scores.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 7, Rangers 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.